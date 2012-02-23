Feb 23 - Lax regulations related to executives convicted of white
collar crime are a key flaw in corporate governance in Japan, Fitch Ratings
says, a point highlighted by the recent arrest of Olympus executives
over allegations of accounting fraud.
A real test of Japanese corporate governance standards will be whether Olympus
executives are allowed to return to senior management roles if they are found
guilty of accounting fraud. Beyond the debate over whether actual or suspended
sentences should be given, we believe that corporate governance in North Asia
could gain credibility if those convicted of white collar crimes are prohibited
from ever having any influence over a public company.
South Korea has a similar problem with corporate governance, based on cases of
convicted accounting fraud or other irregularities by top members of the
Samsung, SK, Hyundai, Hanjin, Doosan and Hanwha groups. This is partly because
minority shareholder groups are active in Korea, or there is a stronger resolve
by elements of the Korean press and government to expose and prosecute corporate
fraud. Nevertheless, key family members of major conglomerates have remained in
control of Korea's flagship companies despite several of them receiving either
suspended or actual sentences.
We are not optimistic that the Olympus scandal will act as a catalyst for change
in corporate governance in Japan. Although it is good news that the authorities
are pursuing this case, domestic investors and lenders need to exercise their
rights more aggressively to enforce greater discipline on management. We are
sceptical this will happen, given that in many cases there are long-standing
cross-shareholding relationships between the banks and large corporates, as well
as a cultural aversion to direct confrontation.
In Japan, the high savings rate and low interest rates mean the domestic
corporate loan market is very competitive and awash with liquidity. It is,
therefore, easy for companies to ignore calls from banks and investors who
demand increased corporate governance, which reduces the power of major
investors and shareholders to ask for reforms.
Weaker corporate governance is one reason, among others, why Korean and Japanese
firms tend to have lower margins than many of their international peers.
Weak corporate governance can contribute to lower margins and hurt free cash
flow generation in various ways. Typical examples include management acquiring
non-core assets at inflated values as well as overpaying for goods, services and
capital equipment via separate entities that are unlisted and often
majority-owned by the controlling shareholders. Control of the flagship
company's cash also enables executives to, directly or indirectly, silence
potential whistle blowers and pay large consultancy fees to various advisors to
maximise their own interests while helping to cover their tracks.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.