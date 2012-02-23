Feb 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Kinder Morgan Energy Partners L.P. (KMP; BBB/Stable/A-2) are not affected by KMP's plan to move forward with its proposed Trans Mountain pipeline system expansion. We expect the pipeline to benefit from long-term contracts producing stable cash flows, with capital spending likely spread over multiple years. However, given the project's size and spending commitments it will need to be kept on-time and on-budget to prevent any notable deterioration in key credit metrics. Our stable outlook on KMP reflects our expectations for a slightly improving near-term financial profile, a well-managed capital spending program, and stand-alone debt to EBITDA in the low-4x area. A final decision on the project is expected by the end of the first quarter of 2012. The expansion, which KMP expects to cost about $3.8 billion, recently completed an open season in which support was strong based on 600,000 barrels per day of capacity.