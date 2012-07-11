July 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised the local and foreign currency short-term ratings on the following Mexican banks and the foreign currency short-term ratings on the following government-related entities (GREs) to 'A-2' from 'A-3': -- Banco Inbursa S.A.; -- Banco Nacional de Mexico S.A. (Banamex); -- Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A.; -- BBVA Bancomer S.A.; -- HSBC Mexico S.A.; -- Instituto del Fondo Nacional de la Vivienda para los Trabajadores (Infonavit) (GRE, Infonavit); -- Instituto Para La Proteccion al Ahorro Bancario (GRE, IPAB); and -- Scotiabank Inverlat S.A. The ratings on these financial institutions are limited by the foreign currency ratings on the sovereign, and the upgrade does not reflect an improvement in our view of these banks' short-term creditworthiness. All of the other ratings and outlooks remain unchanged. The rating action on these entities mirrors the same rating action we took on the short-term foreign currency rating on Mexico (see "Mexico Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating Raised To 'A-2' On Criteria Change; Long-Term Rating Affirmed; Outlook Stable," published on RatingsDirect). The upgrade results from the revision of Standard & Poor's criteria on the linkage between the long- and short-term ratings on sovereigns. According to the criteria, a short-term rating on a sovereign is derived uniquely from the long-term rating by applying a linkage that is consistent with the that we apply to corporate entities. The ratings on the six universal banks are the same as, or limited by, the sovereign rating on Mexico as a result of their large asset exposure to the sovereign. Mostly, this exposure is both in their investment and loan portfolios. We do not anticipate their sovereign exposure. The ratings on IPAB continue to reflect our view of an "almost certain" likelihood of extraordinary government support. The latter is based on our assessment of IPAB's "critical" role for the government and its "integral" link to it. In addition, the ratings on Infonavit are based on our view of an "extremely high" likelihood that the government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Infonavit in the event of severe financial distress. This assessment stems from our opinion of its "critical" role and its "very strong" link to the Mexican government. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Mexico Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating Raised To 'A-2' On Criteria Change; Long-Term Rating Affirmed; Outlook Stable, July 9, 2012 -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 RATINGS LIST To From Banco Inbursa S.A. Banco Nacional de Mexico S.A. (Banamex) Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. BBVA Bancomer S.A. HSBC Mexico S.A. Instituto del Fondo Nacional de la Vivienda para los Trabajadores* Instituto Para la Proteccion al Ahorro Bancario Scotiabank Inverlat S.A.* Issuer credit rating BBB/Stable/A-2 BBB/Stable/A-3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.