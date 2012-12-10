Dec 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
Jacksonville, Fla.-based Web.com Group Inc.'s are unchanged after the
company's recent repricing of its first-lien facility and revolving credit
facility. The company used proceeds to repay in full the existing term loan B
due 2017 and $60 million of the second-lien term loan due 2018. Debt leverage
will remain at roughly 6.0x pro forma for the transaction. The transaction will
reduce annual interest expense by approximately $11 million and improve
discretionary cash flow generation.
Our rating on Web.com reflects the company's "weak" business risk profile
and "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, according to our criteria. Our
business risk assessment is based on tough competition among Web services
providers for small and midsize business spending. Our financial risk assessment
is based on Web.com's high lease-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA pro forma for the
transaction in the low-6x area on a GAAP basis, consistent with the indicative
ratio of 5x or greater we associate with a highly leveraged financial risk
profile. Our governance assessment is "fair." We expect leverage to drop below
6x over the coming year, fueled by EBITDA growth and increased discretionary
cash flow, used at least in part for debt repayment.