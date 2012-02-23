Feb 23 - Overview
-- U.S.-based Graphic Packaging International Inc. plans to amend and
extend its existing credit facilities and use cash on hand to further reduce
debt.
-- We are raising our ratings, including the corporate credit rating, on
Graphic Packaging to 'BB+' from 'BB'. At the same time, we are revising the
outlook to stable from positive.
-- We are assigning our 'BBB' issue-level rating, with a recovery rating
of '1', to the company's proposed credit facilities. We are also raising our
issue-level ratings on the company's senior notes to 'BB+' from 'BB-'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will
continue to generate relatively steady earnings and sizeable free cash flow
and remains committed to further modest debt reduction.
Rating Action
On Feb. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its ratings,
including its corporate credit rating (CCR), on Marietta, Ga.-based Graphic
Packaging International Inc. to 'BB+' from 'BB'. At the same time, we revised
the outlook to stable from positive.
We also assigned our 'BBB' issue-level rating (two notches above the CCR) to
the company's proposed $2 billion credit facilities, which include a revolving
credit facility and term loans, with a recovery rating of '1', indicating our
expectation that lenders can expect to achieve a very high (90% to 100%)
recovery in the event of a payment default.
At the same time, we raised our issue-level rating on Graphic Packaging's
senior notes to 'BB+' (the same as the CCR) from 'BB-'. We revised the
recovery rating on this debt to '3' from '5', reflecting our expectation that
lenders can expect a meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a
payment default. We also raised our issue-level rating on Graphic Packaging's
existing credit facilities, including its term loans B and C, to 'BBB' from
'BBB-'. The recovery rating on this debt is '1', reflecting our expectation
that lenders can expect a very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a
payment default. We then withdrew our 'B+' issue-level ratings on the
company's subordinated debt that is no longer outstanding.
Rationale
The ratings upgrade reflects our expectations that Graphic Packaging's credit
measures will continue to improve as a result of its relatively steady
earnings, good free cash flow generation, and management's demonstrated
commitment to debt reduction. We expect further deleveraging from free cash
flow to result in adjusted leverage approaching 3.5x and funds from operations
(FFO) to debt increasing to 20% by the end of 2012. We view these credit
metrics as consistent with the higher rating and our assessment of the
company's "significant" financial risk profile (as our criteria define the
term). The upgrade also incorporates our expectations for no large
debt-financed acquisitions or dividends to its concentrated shareholder base.
The ratings also reflect the combination of what we consider to be the
company's "satisfactory" business risk profile and its "significant" financial
risk profile (as our criteria define the terms). Specifically, we view the
company as having relatively steady earnings capacity due to its long-term
customer relationships and its value-added product mix. The ratings also take
into account our expectations for considerable free cash flow, the company's
stated commitment to reduce debt, and its "strong" liquidity profile (under
our criteria).
Graphic Packaging manufactures paperboard, most of which it uses internally to
produce beverage carriers or folding cartons for food, household goods, and
other consumer products that tend to be recession resistant. As a result, the
paperboard segment (83% of sales) fared relatively well during the most recent
U.S. recession, with revenue declining by less than 5%. Its relatively lower
margin multi-wall bag and specialty plastics packaging business (17% of sales)
was recently combined with the assets of two other entities in an effort to
vertically integrate the business, realize meaningful synergies, and improve
overall profitability.
Under our baseline scenario, we believe Graphic Packaging's 2012 adjusted
EBITDA could increase by 4% or more from an estimated $610 million in 2011.
Key assumptions to our 2012 EBITDA forecast include:
-- Limited demand improvement for paperboard packaging products based
upon a very gradual economic recovery with real GDP growth of 2.1% in 2012;
-- Modest benefits from contractually higher selling prices from previous
raw material inflation recovery;
-- Cost inflation being less of a headwind in 2012 than 2011; and
-- Estimated benefits from ongoing productivity improvements and cost
reductions of $60 million to $80 million per year.
A key risk to our forecast is a "double-dip" recession scenario which could
negatively affect demand, albeit to a lesser extent than for other forest
products companies given Graphic Packaging's relatively stable food and
beverage end markets. Other risks include lower profitability that may
temporarily arise from greater-than-expected raw material input (for wood,
petroleum-based materials, and energy) cost inflation that is not offset by
price increases. We view this risk to be largely mitigated by the company's
customer supply agreements that contain inflation recovery provisions.
Pro forma for the proposed refinancing, the company's total adjusted debt as
of Dec. 31, 2011, was between $2.6 billion and $2.7 billion, compared with
$2.9 billion at the end of 2010. Based upon our EBITDA assumptions, we expect
the company to generate $200 million or more of free cash flow in 2012, which
we believe it could use to further reduce debt. As a result, we believe
adjusted leverage could approach 3.5x and FFO to adjusted debt to improve to
20% by year-end 2012 with the potential for additional improvement thereafter.
We view these credit measures as consistent with the 'BB+' CCR, given the
company's "satisfactory" business risk profile.
Liquidity
Our assessment of Graphic Packaging's "strong" liquidity profile, according to
our criteria, is based on the following expectations:
-- Sources of liquidity (including FFO, cash balances, and availability
on the proposed bank facility) will exceed uses by 1.5x or more over the next
year;
-- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA
declines by 30%; and
-- Covenants will survive a 30% drop in EBITDA.
Pro forma for the amended credit facilities, we expect available liquidity to
exceed $400 million. The proposed credit agreement extends the maturity of its
revolving credit facility to 2017 from May 2013 and increases the revolver
commitments to $800 million from $400 million. Based on our current operating
assumptions, we expect annual free cash flow to be $200 million or more in
each of the next two years.
Following the proposed transaction, which will refinance the revolver due 2013
and term loans due 2014, Graphic Packaging does not have any significant
near-term debt maturities. We anticipate term loan amortization under the new
credit agreement to be $40 million to $45 million annually.
The company was in compliance with financial covenants governing its credit
agreement, including a senior secured leverage ratio of 4.75x, at the end of
third-quarter 2011. We estimate covenant cushion will remain at or above 30%
under the amended credit agreement. The company doesn't currently pay a
dividend, and our ratings incorporate our expectation that any acquisition
activity or potential dividends would be financed in a manner consistent with
our assessment of the company's "significant" financial risk profile.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Graphic
Packaging to be published later on Ratings Direct.
Outlook
The rating outlook is stable. We expect Graphic Packaging will continue to
generate relatively steady earnings and sizeable free cash flow and remain
committed to further modest debt reduction, so that credit measures remain
in-line with the ratings. Based on our EBITDA projections, we expect 2012 free
cash flow generation to be $200 million or more, adjusted leverage to approach
3.5x, and FFO to debt to be 20% by the end of 2012.
We view a higher rating as unlikely over the next 12 to 18 months given the
company's currently concentrated ownership and the inordinate influence
several of the larger shareholders could hold over the company's financial
policies. To that point, our rating specifically assumes that any future share
repurchases or dividends will be modest and fully funded from free cash flow.
We could lower the rating if free cash flow were to significantly decline or
be used for other activities such as excessive shareholder rewards, large
acquisitions, or initiatives, causing adjusted leverage to be sustained above
4x, with FFO to debt in the mid-teen percentage area.
Ratings List
Upgraded; Outlook Action
To From
Graphic Packaging International Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Stable/-- BB/Positive/--
Upgraded; Recovery Rating Remains Unchanged
To From
Graphic Packaging International Inc.
Senior Secured BBB BBB-
Recovery Rating 1
Upgraded; Recovery Rating Revised
To From
Graphic Packaging International Inc.
Senior Unsecured BB+ BB-
Recovery Rating 3 5
New Ratings; Recovery Ratings Assigned
Graphic Packaging International Inc.
US$400 mil sr sec bank ln due 2018 BBB
Recovery Rating 1
US$800 mil sr sec bank ln due 2017 BBB
Recovery Rating 1
US$800 mil sr sec bank ln due 2017 BBB
Recovery Rating 1
Not Rated Action
To From
Graphic Packaging International Inc.
Subordinated NR B+
Recovery Rating NR 6
