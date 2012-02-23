Feb 23 - Overview -- U.S.-based Graphic Packaging International Inc. plans to amend and extend its existing credit facilities and use cash on hand to further reduce debt. -- We are raising our ratings, including the corporate credit rating, on Graphic Packaging to 'BB+' from 'BB'. At the same time, we are revising the outlook to stable from positive. -- We are assigning our 'BBB' issue-level rating, with a recovery rating of '1', to the company's proposed credit facilities. We are also raising our issue-level ratings on the company's senior notes to 'BB+' from 'BB-'. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will continue to generate relatively steady earnings and sizeable free cash flow and remains committed to further modest debt reduction. Rating Action On Feb. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its ratings, including its corporate credit rating (CCR), on Marietta, Ga.-based Graphic Packaging International Inc. to 'BB+' from 'BB'. At the same time, we revised the outlook to stable from positive. We also assigned our 'BBB' issue-level rating (two notches above the CCR) to the company's proposed $2 billion credit facilities, which include a revolving credit facility and term loans, with a recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation that lenders can expect to achieve a very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. At the same time, we raised our issue-level rating on Graphic Packaging's senior notes to 'BB+' (the same as the CCR) from 'BB-'. We revised the recovery rating on this debt to '3' from '5', reflecting our expectation that lenders can expect a meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We also raised our issue-level rating on Graphic Packaging's existing credit facilities, including its term loans B and C, to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The recovery rating on this debt is '1', reflecting our expectation that lenders can expect a very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We then withdrew our 'B+' issue-level ratings on the company's subordinated debt that is no longer outstanding. Rationale The ratings upgrade reflects our expectations that Graphic Packaging's credit measures will continue to improve as a result of its relatively steady earnings, good free cash flow generation, and management's demonstrated commitment to debt reduction. We expect further deleveraging from free cash flow to result in adjusted leverage approaching 3.5x and funds from operations (FFO) to debt increasing to 20% by the end of 2012. We view these credit metrics as consistent with the higher rating and our assessment of the company's "significant" financial risk profile (as our criteria define the term). The upgrade also incorporates our expectations for no large debt-financed acquisitions or dividends to its concentrated shareholder base. The ratings also reflect the combination of what we consider to be the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile and its "significant" financial risk profile (as our criteria define the terms). Specifically, we view the company as having relatively steady earnings capacity due to its long-term customer relationships and its value-added product mix. The ratings also take into account our expectations for considerable free cash flow, the company's stated commitment to reduce debt, and its "strong" liquidity profile (under our criteria). Graphic Packaging manufactures paperboard, most of which it uses internally to produce beverage carriers or folding cartons for food, household goods, and other consumer products that tend to be recession resistant. As a result, the paperboard segment (83% of sales) fared relatively well during the most recent U.S. recession, with revenue declining by less than 5%. Its relatively lower margin multi-wall bag and specialty plastics packaging business (17% of sales) was recently combined with the assets of two other entities in an effort to vertically integrate the business, realize meaningful synergies, and improve overall profitability. Under our baseline scenario, we believe Graphic Packaging's 2012 adjusted EBITDA could increase by 4% or more from an estimated $610 million in 2011. Key assumptions to our 2012 EBITDA forecast include: -- Limited demand improvement for paperboard packaging products based upon a very gradual economic recovery with real GDP growth of 2.1% in 2012; -- Modest benefits from contractually higher selling prices from previous raw material inflation recovery; -- Cost inflation being less of a headwind in 2012 than 2011; and -- Estimated benefits from ongoing productivity improvements and cost reductions of $60 million to $80 million per year. A key risk to our forecast is a "double-dip" recession scenario which could negatively affect demand, albeit to a lesser extent than for other forest products companies given Graphic Packaging's relatively stable food and beverage end markets. Other risks include lower profitability that may temporarily arise from greater-than-expected raw material input (for wood, petroleum-based materials, and energy) cost inflation that is not offset by price increases. We view this risk to be largely mitigated by the company's customer supply agreements that contain inflation recovery provisions. Pro forma for the proposed refinancing, the company's total adjusted debt as of Dec. 31, 2011, was between $2.6 billion and $2.7 billion, compared with $2.9 billion at the end of 2010. Based upon our EBITDA assumptions, we expect the company to generate $200 million or more of free cash flow in 2012, which we believe it could use to further reduce debt. As a result, we believe adjusted leverage could approach 3.5x and FFO to adjusted debt to improve to 20% by year-end 2012 with the potential for additional improvement thereafter. We view these credit measures as consistent with the 'BB+' CCR, given the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile. Liquidity Our assessment of Graphic Packaging's "strong" liquidity profile, according to our criteria, is based on the following expectations: -- Sources of liquidity (including FFO, cash balances, and availability on the proposed bank facility) will exceed uses by 1.5x or more over the next year; -- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA declines by 30%; and -- Covenants will survive a 30% drop in EBITDA. Pro forma for the amended credit facilities, we expect available liquidity to exceed $400 million. The proposed credit agreement extends the maturity of its revolving credit facility to 2017 from May 2013 and increases the revolver commitments to $800 million from $400 million. Based on our current operating assumptions, we expect annual free cash flow to be $200 million or more in each of the next two years. Following the proposed transaction, which will refinance the revolver due 2013 and term loans due 2014, Graphic Packaging does not have any significant near-term debt maturities. We anticipate term loan amortization under the new credit agreement to be $40 million to $45 million annually. The company was in compliance with financial covenants governing its credit agreement, including a senior secured leverage ratio of 4.75x, at the end of third-quarter 2011. We estimate covenant cushion will remain at or above 30% under the amended credit agreement. The company doesn't currently pay a dividend, and our ratings incorporate our expectation that any acquisition activity or potential dividends would be financed in a manner consistent with our assessment of the company's "significant" financial risk profile. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Graphic Packaging to be published later on Ratings Direct. Outlook The rating outlook is stable. We expect Graphic Packaging will continue to generate relatively steady earnings and sizeable free cash flow and remain committed to further modest debt reduction, so that credit measures remain in-line with the ratings. Based on our EBITDA projections, we expect 2012 free cash flow generation to be $200 million or more, adjusted leverage to approach 3.5x, and FFO to debt to be 20% by the end of 2012. We view a higher rating as unlikely over the next 12 to 18 months given the company's currently concentrated ownership and the inordinate influence several of the larger shareholders could hold over the company's financial policies. To that point, our rating specifically assumes that any future share repurchases or dividends will be modest and fully funded from free cash flow. We could lower the rating if free cash flow were to significantly decline or be used for other activities such as excessive shareholder rewards, large acquisitions, or initiatives, causing adjusted leverage to be sustained above 4x, with FFO to debt in the mid-teen percentage area. Related Criteria And Research -- Credit Themes: Prospects For U.S. And Canadian Forest Products Are Stable, But Economic Uncertainty Lingers, Feb. 7, 2012 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Forest Products Industry, Dec. 11, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Upgraded; Outlook Action To From Graphic Packaging International Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Stable/-- BB/Positive/-- Upgraded; Recovery Rating Remains Unchanged To From Graphic Packaging International Inc. Senior Secured BBB BBB- Recovery Rating 1 Upgraded; Recovery Rating Revised To From Graphic Packaging International Inc. Senior Unsecured BB+ BB- Recovery Rating 3 5 New Ratings; Recovery Ratings Assigned Graphic Packaging International Inc. US$400 mil sr sec bank ln due 2018 BBB Recovery Rating 1 US$800 mil sr sec bank ln due 2017 BBB Recovery Rating 1 US$800 mil sr sec bank ln due 2017 BBB Recovery Rating 1 Not Rated Action To From Graphic Packaging International Inc. Subordinated NR B+ Recovery Rating NR 6 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.