July 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BB+' issue-level rating to Lincoln, R.I.-based Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.'s $10 million revolving line of credit due 2013. The recovery rating is '1', indicating our expectation for very high (90%-100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The borrower is the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Twin River Management Group Inc. Proceeds from the revolver can be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. The corporate credit rating on Twin River is 'BB-'; the rating outlook is stable. The rating reflects our assessment of the company's financial risk profile as "significant" and our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "vulnerable", according to our criteria. Our assessment of the company's business risk profile as vulnerable reflects its reliance on a single property for cash flow, despite the property's favorable location, competitive dynamics in the region, and the stringent revenue allocation structure imposed by the State of Rhode Island on video lottery terminal win, which limits profitability. Twin River's business risk profile also reflects our expectation for a meaningful increase in competition over the intermediate term, which we expect will result in a substantial decline in the customer base and cash-flow generation. Our assessment of Twin River's financial risk profile as significant reflects its strong liquidity profile and our expectation that credit measures will gradually improve over the next few years, because we expect positive free operating cash flow largely to be applied toward debt repayment. This should allow Twin River to maintain a financial risk profile in line with the current rating, despite the expected future increase in leverage. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. Corporate credit rating BB-/Stable/-- Rating Assigned Twin River Worldwide Management Group Inc. $10 mil revolver due 2013 BB+ Recovery rating 1