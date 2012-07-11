July 11 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread tightened by 2 basis points (bps) to 220 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread tightened by 1 bp to 682 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread tightened by 2 bps to 149 bps, 'A' tightened by 3 bps to 191 bps, and 'BBB' tightened by 2 bps to 269 bps. The 'BB' spread remained flat at 482 bps, 'B' widened by 1 bp to 719 bps, and 'CCC' tightened by 4 bps to 1,088 bps. By industry, financial institutions contracted by 1 bp to 309 bps, and banks remained flat at 335 bps. Industrials and utilities contracted by 2 bps each to 311 bps and 230 bps, respectively, and telecommunications contracted by 3 bps to 338 bps. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is higher than its one-year moving average of 211 bps and lower than its five-year moving average of 244 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is lower than both its one-year moving average of 683 bps and its five-year moving average of 741 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.