July 11 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread tightened by 2
basis points (bps) to 220 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite
spread tightened by 1 bp to 682 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread tightened by 2
bps to 149 bps, 'A' tightened by 3 bps to 191 bps, and 'BBB' tightened by 2 bps
to 269 bps. The 'BB' spread remained flat at 482 bps, 'B' widened by 1 bp to 719
bps, and 'CCC' tightened by 4 bps to 1,088 bps.
By industry, financial institutions contracted by 1 bp to 309 bps, and banks
remained flat at 335 bps. Industrials and utilities contracted by 2 bps each
to 311 bps and 230 bps, respectively, and telecommunications contracted by 3
bps to 338 bps.
The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their
highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is higher than its
one-year moving average of 211 bps and lower than its five-year moving average
of 244 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is lower than both its
one-year moving average of 683 bps and its five-year moving average of 741
bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the
speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative
factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain
below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an
increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening
economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.
