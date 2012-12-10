Dec 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A+' rating to Brown-Forman
Corporation's (Brown-Forman) proposed $750 million notes offering.
Fitch currently rates Brown Forman as follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default rating (IDR) 'A+';
--Senior Unsecured Notes 'A+';
--Bank Credit facility 'A+';
--Short-term IDR 'F1';
--Commercial Paper 'F1'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Proceeds from the $750 million notes offering and $100 million of cash on-hand
will be used to fund the company's $850 million one-time special dividend
announced on Nov. 27, 2012, which is expected to be paid on Dec. 27, 2012. The
special cash dividend is in addition to the 9.3% increase in the company's
regular cash dividend announced on Nov. 15, 2012
At the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2013 or Oct. 31, 2012, Brown-Forman
had $368.5 million of cash, with $266 million being held by foreign
subsidiaries, and approximately $512 million of debt. Total debt-to-operating
EBITDA pro forma for the debt-financed dividend is estimated at 1.5x. Pro forma
leverage is in line with the current rating category, but the incremental debt
eliminates room in the company's ratings during the near term.
Rating Rationale:
Brown-Forman is one of the largest spirits companies in the U.S. and the seventh
largest worldwide according to Impact, an alcoholic beverage trade newsletter.
The company's consistent and sizeable operating earnings and cash flow
generation is derived from a strong and competitive brand portfolio. These
elements combined with conservative financial strategies with regard to
acquisitions and share repurchases have resulted in a solid credit profile.
Prior to increased leverage from the special dividend, Brown-Forman's credit
metrics were strong for the rating category and were the best of Fitch rated
peers. For the 12-month period ended Oct 31, 2012, total debt-to-operating
EBITDA was 0.57x, operating EBITDA-to-gross interest expense was 35.0x, and
funds flow from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage was approximately 1.0x. Free
cash flow (FCF - defined as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures
and dividends) for the period was $247 million.
Fitch expects leverage to gradually decline following the special dividend due
to cash flow growth and modest debt reduction. Operating trends, as represented
by volume growth, price realization and cost containment, are developing better
than Fitch had forecast, despite sales declines in Western Europe due to
deteriorating economic conditions and the negative impact of higher pricing and
excise tax price increases.
Major contributors to Brown-Forman's operating earnings are its Jack Daniel's
franchise, which is the fifth-largest premium spirits brand and the largest
selling American whiskey brand in the world including its highly successful line
extensions, and ready-to-drink beverages. Brown-Forman's other major brands are
Finlandia Vodka, Southern Comfort Liqueur and El Jimador Tequila.
Brown-Forman's spirits portfolio competes in the super premium to premium
category and skews toward whiskeys, liqueurs and bourbons. Fitch views this as a
competitive strength because the aging process and inventory investments
required are a barrier to entry providing an impediment particularly for value
competition. The company also has good geographic diversification with net sales
contribution in FY 2012 of 42% from the United States (the world's most
profitable spirits market), 27% from Europe and 31% from the rest of the world.
In addition to the convenience factor, Brown-Forman's ready-to-drink and
ready-to-pour products effectively diversify its product mix.
Debt Structure and Liquidity:
All of Brown-Forman's debt is senior and unsecured with approximately $250
million maturing in both 2014 and 2016. The company has an undrawn $800 million
five-year credit facility, which can be expanded by $400 million and expires
Nov. 18, 2018. The credit facility is primarily used to support the company's
commercial paper program, in which there were no issuances at Oct. 31, 2012. The
credit facility includes an interest coverage financial maintenance covenant of
3.0x.
Rating Drivers:
Industry risk factors and Brown-Forman's high concentration of earnings from its
Jack Daniel's franchise, which represents on an annual basis approximately 51%
of the depletions of the company's major brands and plays the largest role in
limiting the company's ratings to the 'A' category, make an upgrade unlikely.
Industry risk factors include industry structure, regulations related to alcohol
sales, consumption patterns, and consolidation.
Fitch believes Brown-Forman could participate in industry consolidation with
bolt-on acquisitions that are not expected to increase leverage materially in
the near term. The company's acquisition strategy is to acquire brands with
growth potential and that complement its current portfolio.
Current ratings incorporate Fitch's expectation that total debt-to-operating
EBITDA will not exceed 1.5x (or 2.0x on a lease adjusted basis) for an extended
period of time after factoring in the $850 million special dividend and the
company's acquisition strategy. Leverage exceeding those amounts will likely
lead to a negative rating action. Merger and acquisition risk from an
unsolicited takeover is unlikely because the Brown family controls approximately
69.3 % of voting shares.
Recent Operating and Financial Performance and Outlook:
Sales net of excise taxes increased 1.7% to $1.442 billion for the first six
months ended Oct. 31, 2012. Sales growth on an underlying basis was 8% which
excludes the impact of Hopland -based wine business brands which were sold April
2011, but retained on an agency basis through Dec. 31, 2011, the effect of
foreign currency and estimated changes in distributor's inventories. The Jack
Daniel's franchise, which experienced 9% net sales growth and was the primary
contributor to overall sales growth, aided by Finlandia, El Jimador and the
company's super and ultra-premium brands. Operating income, excluding other
expenses-net, increased 10.5% to $482.3 million and continued to benefit from by
volume gains, better pricing and mix.
Brown-Forman anticipates high single-digit growth in sales in fiscal 2013 and
raised its operating income growth guidance to low double-digits from the
high-single digit range. Although the company has good geographic
diversification, an economic slowdown or a recession in more than one major
market may dampen top-line growth. In addition, sales in advance of the price
increase during the first quarter of fiscal 2013 may continue to slow growth
during the subsequent periods.
What Could Trigger a Rating Action:
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive
rating action include:
--An upgrade is unlikely given Brown-Forman's dependence on the Jack Daniel's
franchise.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative
rating action include:
--Larger than expected debt-financed acquisitions that result in total
debt-to-operating EBITDA exceeding 1.5x or total adjusted debt-to-operating
EBITDAR exceeding 2.0x could lead to a ratings downgrade;
--A significant and sustained loss of market share for the Jack Daniel's brand
could also contribute to negative rating actions.