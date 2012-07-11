July 11 - Fitch Ratings expects to assign a 'BBB' rating to BBVA Bancomer's planned issuance of dollar-denominated fixed rate subordinated preferred notes. The 'BBB' rating assigned to the subordinated preferred notes is two notches below BBVA Bancomer's viability rating (VR) of 'a-', according to Fitch's bank regulatory capital securities rating criteria (see 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities' dated Dec. 15, 2011 at 'www.fitchratings.com'). This reflects the moderate degree of subordination and non-performance risk of these securities. In the event of bankruptcy (concurso mercantil), liquidation or dissolution, these notes will rank junior to all of BBVA Bancomer's present and future senior indebtedness, pari passu with all other present or future unsecured subordinated preferred liabilities, and senior only to subordinated non-preferred indebtedness and common equity. BBVA Bancomer's VR of 'a-' and its long term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'A-' reflect the bank's strong franchise, risk and revenue diversification, resilient margins throughout different phases of the business cycle, ample and stable customer deposits, and reasonable asset quality metrics. They also consider lower than peers core capital levels and a slightly higher, though still conservative, loans to deposits ratio. The Rating Outlook on BBVA's Bancomer's IDRs was recently revised to Negative from Stable (see 'Fitch Takes Actions on BBVA's Latin American Subsidiaries' dated June 15, 2012). While the key rating factors driving its VR and IDRs have remained mostly stable, the Negative Outlook reflects the inherent linkage of a subsidiary and its parent, being that currently BBVA Bancomer's VR and IDRs are one notch above the rating of its parent, Spain's BBVA. BBVA Bancomer's VR and IDRs could be unaffected if the parent company is eventually downgraded one notch further. However, the Negative Outlook reflects that these ratings could be affected by a downgrade of two or more notches at the parent level. Deterioration of the financial position of BBVA Bancomer could also result in a downgrade of its VR and IDR's. Any potential downgrade of the bank's VR would likely result in a similar action on the rating of these hybrids. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011); --'National Ratings Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011); --'Treatment of Hybrids in Bank Capital Analysis' (July 11, 2011); --'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities' (Dec. 15, 2011); --'Rating Foreign Banking Subsidiaries Higher than Parent Banks and Parent Bank Holding Companies' (June 12, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria National Ratings Criteria Treatment of Hybrids in Bank Capital Analysis Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities Rating Foreign Banking Subsidiaries Higher Than Parent Banks or Bank Holding Companies