(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 23 VERVIEW

-- Today's rating actions on Banca Civica's mortgage covered bonds follow our lowering of the long-term counterparty credit rating on Banca Civica (BBB-/Negative/A-3) on Feb. 13, 2012.

-- Under our rating approach, Banca Civica's mortgage covered bond ratings currently benefit from the maximum elevation possible above our long-term rating on the issuer.

-- Therefore, our lowering of the rating on the issuer to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' has directly affected the rating on the mortgage covered bonds.

-- At the same time, we have removed the mortgage covered bonds' rating from CreditWatch and have assigned a negative outlook to reflect the negative outlook for the rating on the issuer.

-- As Banca Civica's covered bond ratings incorporate the maximum possible uplift under our covered bond criteria, any further rating action on Banca Civica would directly affect the ratings assigned to the mortgage covered bonds issued by the bank, all else being equal. MADRID (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 23, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to 'AA' and removed from CreditWatch negative its 'AA+' long-term credit ratings on Banca Civica S.A.'s (BBB-/Negative/A-3) mortgage covered bonds ("cedulas hipotecarias"; CHs). The outlook is negative (see list below). Today's rating actions follow our downgrade of our long-term counterparty credit rating on Banca Civica on Feb. 13, 2012 (see "Ratings On 15 Spanish Financial Institutions Lowered Following Sovereign Downgrade And BICRA Revision," and "Spain-Based Banca Civica S.A. Ratings Lowered To 'BBB-/A-3' After Sovereign Downgrade; Outlook Negative"). Under our criteria for rating covered bonds (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009), we evaluate the maximum potential rating on a covered bond program as the bank's issuer credit rating (ICR) increased by the maximum number of notches of ratings uplift. The maximum number of notches of uplift results from our assessment and classification of the program's asset-liability mismatch (ALMM) risk and the program categorization. When determining the program categorization, we consider primarily our view of the jurisdiction of a program and its ability to access external financing or monetize the cover pool. Finally, we assign the covered bonds to one of three distinct categories. Under our criteria, to achieve the maximum potential number of notches of uplift, the available credit enhancement needs to be commensurate with the target credit enhancement. Following our analysis, and given our view of the Spanish legal framework, we have categorized Banca Civica's mortgage covered bonds in category "1" and determined a "low" ALMM classification. Under our criteria, these combinations enable us to assign to the covered bonds a maximum potential ratings uplift of seven notches above our long-term ICR on Banca Civica. Based on these criteria and the application of our credit and cash flow stresses from the latest information we received from the issuer, we have assessed that the overcollateralization available to support Banca Civica's CHs can sustain the maximum uplift above the 'BBB-' long-term ICR on Banca Civica. As these covered bonds already benefited from a seven-notch ratings uplift above our rating on Banca Civica as the sponsor bank--the maximum allowed under our criteria--the Feb. 13 downgrade has directly affected our ratings on the covered bonds. Given our downgrade of Banca Civica to 'BBB-', we have therefore lowered our ratings on its mortgage covered bond program and related series to 'AA', to reflect this maximum ratings uplift of seven notches. At the same time, we have removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on Banca Civica's CHs and have assigned them a negative outlook, as a result of the long-term rating on the issuer being removed from CreditWatch and being assigned a negative outlook. This reflects the fact that all things remaining equal, any further rating action on the issuer would automatically lead to a corresponding rating action on the covered bonds issued by Banca Civica. Our assumptions that we use to calculate our target credit enhancement in line with our Dec. 16, 2009 covered bond ALMM criteria are not dependent on the rating on the issuer or the ratings on the covered bonds themselves. Therefore, these rating actions have not affected our view on the covered bonds' target credit enhancement levels. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Ratings On 15 Spanish Financial Institutions Lowered Following Sovereign Downgrade And BICRA Revision, Feb. 14, 2012

-- Spain-Based Banca Civica S.A. Ratings Lowered To 'BBB-/A-3' After Sovereign Downgrade; Outlook Negative, Feb. 13, 2012

-- BICRA On Spain Revised To Group '5' From Group '4' Following Sovereign Downgrade, Feb. 13, 2012

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions, June 14, 2011

-- Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds, Dec. 16, 2009

-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 RATINGS LIST

Rating Program/ To From Country: Covered bond type Ratings Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative; Outlook Negative Banca Civica, S.A. AA/Negative AA+/Watch Neg Spain: Mortgage Covered Bonds ("Cedulas Hipotecarias") Surveillance Credit Analyst: Ana Galdo, Madrid (34) 91-389-6947;

ana_galdo@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Sabrina Miehs, Frankfurt (49) 69-33-999-304;

sabrina_miehs@standardandpoors.com Additional Contact: Covered Bonds Surveillance;

CoveredBondSurveillance@standardandpoors.com (Reporting By Joan Gralla)