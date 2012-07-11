Overview -- U.S.-based New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc. announced its already delinquent annual report on Form 10-K would be further delayed, potentially triggering technical defaults under various debt obligations, and also that its earnings for fiscal year-end Feb. 29, 2012, were weaker than our previous expectations. -- The delayed filing further raises concern that liquidity could become more constrained than previously anticipated. -- We lowered the ratings on New Enterprise, including its corporate credit rating to 'CCC-' from 'CCC+', and kept all ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications. -- We will resolve the CreditWatch listing when the company files its annual report, which it expects to do by July 31, 2012, and after we have assessed the company's near-term liquidity and most recent operating performance. Rating Action On July 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings on New Enterprise, Pa.-based New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc., including its corporate credit rating to 'CCC-' from 'CCC+', and kept all ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were placed on June 8, 2012. At the same time, we lowered the issue-level rating on the company's $265 million senior secured notes due 2018 to 'CCC-' (the same as the corporate credit rating) from 'CCC+'. The recovery rating is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a default. We also lowered the rating on the $250 million senior notes due 2018 to 'C' (two notches lower than the corporate credit rating) from 'CCC-'. The recovery rating on these notes is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of a default. The issue-level ratings are also on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rationale The downgrade and CreditWatch placement follows the recent announcement that New Enterprise needs additional time to file its already delinquent annual financial report on Form 10-K. The company attributed the filing delay to problems related to a new enterprise wide resources planning system and to material weaknesses in internal controls over financial reporting. The company expects to complete and file the Form 10-K by July 31, 2012, and the first fiscal quarter Form 10-Q by Sept. 15, 2012. However, there can be no assurances that the preparation and filing of the Form 10-K or the Form 10-Q will not be further delayed. The company's ABL facility required it to deliver its fiscal year 2012 annual financial statements to the lender by May 29, 2012, and its first fiscal quarter 2013 financial statements to the lender by July 16, 2012. The company is in discussions with its lender to obtain an extension to these financial reporting requirements. Although the company anticipates that it will receive an extension, it is not certain. A failure to obtain such an extension could result in an acceleration of the company's debt under the ABL facility and a cross-default under the company's other debt. In addition to technical defaults under various debt obligations, the delayed filing limits visibility into the company's recent operating results and raises concern that liquidity could become more constrained than we previously anticipated if cash flows are weaker than our most recent estimates. We had previously expected the company to be modestly cash flow positive in 2012 and to maintain availability of between $70 million and $100 million under its $170 million asset-based revolving credit facility. New Enterprise is a privately held company that sells construction materials including aggregates, concrete, and concrete products; engages in highway construction and paving; and provides traffic safety services and equipment. Its operations are concentrated in Pennsylvania and western New York. Recovery analysis For the most recent recovery analysis, see the recovery report on New Enterprise published March 22, 2012, on RatingsDirect. CreditWatch We will resolve the CreditWatch listing when the company files its delinquent annual report and after we have had an opportunity to discuss the company's liquidity, the state of its internal controls, and its most recent operating performance. We could affirm our ratings and remove them from CreditWatch if the company obtains financial reporting extensions from its lenders and resolves any potential technical default--and if it appears that 2012 operating cash flow will be neutral or modestly positive as we had previously assumed. We would lower our rating to 'CC' if we viewed a payment default to be imminent. This could occur if further filing delays trigger a technical default that results in an acceleration of its indebtedness. Related Criteria And Research -- General Criteria: Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- General Criteria: How Standard & Poor's Uses Its 'CCC' Rating, Dec. 12, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded; Remains on CreditWatch To From New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc. Corporate Credit Rating CCC-/Watch Neg/-- CCC+/Watch Neg/-- Senior Secured CCC-/Watch Neg CCC+/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 3 3 Senior Unsecured C/Watch Neg CCC-/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 6 6