Overview
-- U.S.-based New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc. announced its already
delinquent annual report on Form 10-K would be further delayed, potentially
triggering technical defaults under various debt obligations, and also that
its earnings for fiscal year-end Feb. 29, 2012, were weaker than our previous
expectations.
-- The delayed filing further raises concern that liquidity could become
more constrained than previously anticipated.
-- We lowered the ratings on New Enterprise, including its corporate
credit rating to 'CCC-' from 'CCC+', and kept all ratings on CreditWatch with
negative implications.
-- We will resolve the CreditWatch listing when the company files its
annual report, which it expects to do by July 31, 2012, and after we have
assessed the company's near-term liquidity and most recent operating
performance.
Rating Action
On July 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings on
New Enterprise, Pa.-based New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc., including its
corporate credit rating to 'CCC-' from 'CCC+', and kept all ratings on
CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were placed on June 8, 2012.
At the same time, we lowered the issue-level rating on the company's $265
million senior secured notes due 2018 to 'CCC-' (the same as the corporate
credit rating) from 'CCC+'. The recovery rating is '3', indicating our
expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a default. We
also lowered the rating on the $250 million senior notes due 2018 to 'C' (two
notches lower than the corporate credit rating) from 'CCC-'. The recovery
rating on these notes is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to
10%) recovery in the event of a default. The issue-level ratings are also on
CreditWatch with negative implications.
Rationale
The downgrade and CreditWatch placement follows the recent announcement that
New Enterprise needs additional time to file its already delinquent annual
financial report on Form 10-K. The company attributed the filing delay to
problems related to a new enterprise wide resources planning system and to
material weaknesses in internal controls over financial reporting. The company
expects to complete and file the Form 10-K by July 31, 2012, and the first
fiscal quarter Form 10-Q by Sept. 15, 2012. However, there can be no
assurances that the preparation and filing of the Form 10-K or the Form 10-Q
will not be further delayed.
The company's ABL facility required it to deliver its fiscal year 2012 annual
financial statements to the lender by May 29, 2012, and its first fiscal
quarter 2013 financial statements to the lender by July 16, 2012. The company
is in discussions with its lender to obtain an extension to these financial
reporting requirements. Although the company anticipates that it will receive
an extension, it is not certain. A failure to obtain such an extension could
result in an acceleration of the company's debt under the ABL facility and a
cross-default under the company's other debt.
In addition to technical defaults under various debt obligations, the delayed
filing limits visibility into the company's recent operating results and
raises concern that liquidity could become more constrained than we previously
anticipated if cash flows are weaker than our most recent estimates. We had
previously expected the company to be modestly cash flow positive in 2012 and
to maintain availability of between $70 million and $100 million under its
$170 million asset-based revolving credit facility.
New Enterprise is a privately held company that sells construction materials
including aggregates, concrete, and concrete products; engages in highway
construction and paving; and provides traffic safety services and equipment.
Its operations are concentrated in Pennsylvania and western New York.
Recovery analysis
For the most recent recovery analysis, see the recovery report on New
Enterprise published March 22, 2012, on RatingsDirect.
CreditWatch
We will resolve the CreditWatch listing when the company files its delinquent
annual report and after we have had an opportunity to discuss the company's
liquidity, the state of its internal controls, and its most recent operating
performance.
We could affirm our ratings and remove them from CreditWatch if the company
obtains financial reporting extensions from its lenders and resolves any
potential technical default--and if it appears that 2012 operating cash flow
will be neutral or modestly positive as we had previously assumed.
We would lower our rating to 'CC' if we viewed a payment default to be
imminent. This could occur if further filing delays trigger a technical
default that results in an acceleration of its indebtedness.
Related Criteria And Research
-- General Criteria: Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
-- General Criteria: How Standard & Poor's Uses Its 'CCC' Rating, Dec.
12, 2008
Ratings List
Downgraded; Remains on CreditWatch
To From
New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating CCC-/Watch Neg/-- CCC+/Watch Neg/--
Senior Secured CCC-/Watch Neg CCC+/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 3 3
Senior Unsecured C/Watch Neg CCC-/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 6 6
