Overview
-- In our view, Canada's chief credit strengths include the
effectiveness, stability, and predictability of its policymaking and political
institutions, the resilience of its economy, and the strength of its monetary
and fiscal flexibility.
-- We view Canada's chief credit weakness as its high dependence on the
U.S. economy and U.S. financial conditions.
-- We are affirming our 'AAA/A-1+' sovereign credit ratings on Canada.
-- The stable outlook reflects our base case expectation that Canada's
credit strengths will continue to outweigh its credit weaknesses.
Rating Action
On Dec. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AAA'
long-term and 'A-1+' short-term sovereign credit ratings on Canada. The
outlook on the long-term rating is stable. The transfer and convertibility
(T&C) assessment of Canada is 'AAA'. Our T&C assessment reflects our view of
the extremely low likelihood of the sovereign or central bank restricting
non-sovereign access to foreign exchange needed for debt service.
Rationale
The ratings on Canada reflect Standard & Poor's opinion of the country's
relatively diversified and resilient economy and its effective and predictable
policymaking and political institutions. Canadian authorities have a strong
track record in managing economic and financial crises and delivering economic
growth. During the recent global financial crisis and recession, no Canadian
financial institution required a government injection of capital and Canadian
real GDP per capita growth exceeded U.S. growth in almost every year of the
2007-2011 period. Canadian governments have demonstrated an ability and
willingness to implement reforms to ensure sustainable public finances over
the long term. We expect Canadian institutions and the broad direction of
Canadian policies to remain stable over time, ensuring the predictability of
responses to future crises.
Underpinning Canada's monetary flexibility are the sovereign's free-floating
exchange rate regime, its well-established monetary policy credibility, and
monetary transmission mechanisms that are strong and stable.
Our view of Canadian fiscal flexibility reflects the government's ability to
run countercyclical policies, and reduce increases in general government debt,
which have been 6%-7% of GDP annually since 2008, to below 2% of GDP over the
next few years. As a result, we expect net general government debt to peak at
about 54% of GDP this year and to fall below 50% in 2015.
Canada's external flexibility reflects the Canadian dollar's status as an
actively traded currency, low current account deficits, and a net external
liability position of about 50% of current account receipts. More than half of
the gross external liabilities are related to foreign direct investment and
portfolio equity, which are less burdensome in most circumstances. External
debt, net of reserves and other liquid external assets, has risen to slightly
more than 80% of current account receipts this year, but we expect it to ease,
as receipts gradually recover with the U.S. economy. The greatest potential
risk to Canada's external position would be deterioration of the Canadian
financial sector's domestic or foreign loan book that could raise external
funding costs. We view this risk as small, given Standard & Poor's credit
ratings on the large, internationally active Canadian financial institutions,
all of which are in the 'A' or 'AA' categories.
Canada's economy is highly dependent on the economy of the U.S. (unsolicited
ratings AA+/Negative/A-1+). About three-quarters of goods exported and about
half of goods imported are traded with the U.S., and Canadian financial
markets are also deeply interconnected with U.S. ones. Many of the trade
linkages are intra-firm, contributing to stability of flows and somewhat
mitigating this concentration risk.
In addition, despite several elevated measures of Canadian household
indebtedness and house prices, including household credit market debt to
disposable income of 162% in 2011, we continue to view Canada's contingent
liabilities as limited. We view micro- and macro-prudential factors as
stronger than in many peer countries at the time of their housing market
corrections.
Outlook
Our outlook is stable. Standard & Poor's base case is that the U.S. economy
will continue to grow weakly but avoid an extended double-dip recession,
sustaining Canada's principal source of external demand and contributing to
its growth prospects; that inflation expectations will remain well-anchored;
that fiscal deficits will slowly decline toward balance; and that any fiscal
impact from a potential housing market correction will prove limited. Given
Canada's strong political and economic positions, a combination of increased
political uncertainty and noticeably weaker fiscal or external outcomes would
likely be necessary for downward pressure to build on the rating.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Canada
Bank of Canada
Sovereign Credit Rating AAA/Stable/A-1+
Canada
Transfer & Convertibility Assessment
Local Currency AAA
Canada
Senior Unsecured AAA
Short-Term Debt A-1+
Commercial Paper A-1+