(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 23 OVERVIEW
-- On Feb. 13, 2012, we lowered our long-term counterparty rating on
Banco Popular Espanol to 'BBB-' from 'BBB+'.
-- Under our criteria, Banco Popular Espanol's mortgage covered bonds
currently achieve a maximum ratings uplift of six notches above the sponsor.
-- Following our downgrade of Banco Popular Espanol, we have therefore
lowered our ratings on these covered bonds to 'AA-' from 'AA+', to reflect
this maximum uplift.
-- The ratings on these covered bonds remain on CreditWatch negative, to
mirror the CreditWatch placement of our rating on Banco Popular Espanol.
-- We intend to resolve the CreditWatch placement of our ratings on these
mortgage covered bonds upon resolution of the CreditWatch placement of our
rating on Banco Popular Espanol.
FRANKFURT (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 23, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services today lowered to 'AA-' from 'AA+' its long-term credit ratings on
Banco Popular Espanol S.A.'s (BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3) mortgage covered bond
program and all related series of covered bonds ("cedulas hipotecarias")
issued under it. The ratings remain on CreditWatch negative (see list below).
Today's rating actions follow our downgrade of the long-term counterparty
credit rating on Banco Popular Espanol to 'BBB-' from 'BBB+' (see "Spain-Based
Banco Popular Downgraded To 'BBB-/A-3' After Sovereign Downgrade; Ratings
Remain On CreditWatch Negative," published on Feb. 13, 2012). As these covered
bonds already benefited from a six-notch ratings uplift above our rating on
Banco Popular Espanol as the sponsor bank--which is the maximum they can
currently achieve under our criteria--the Feb. 13 downgrade has directly
affected our ratings on the covered bonds (see "Revised Methodology And
Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds,"
published on Dec. 16, 2009).
We have applied our five-step approach for rating covered bonds, to evaluate
the maximum potential ratings uplift for Banco Popular Espanol's covered
bonds--using our assessment of the program's asset-liability mismatch (ALMM)
risk, to determine firstly an ALMM classification (step 1) and then a program
categorization (step 2).
We have placed Banco Popular Espanol's mortgage covered bond program in
category "1" and determined a "moderate" ALMM classification. Under our
criteria, these combinations enable us to assign to the covered bonds a
maximum potential ratings uplift of six notches above our long-term rating on
Banco Popular Espanol.
We do not expect the ALMM risk of the mortgage covered bonds to change in the
short term. In our view, an increase of the assets to improve the ALMM
classification is unlikely, as the collateral already includes all the
mortgage loans on Banco Popular Espanol's balance sheet. In addition, we deem
it unlikely that Banco Popular Espanol can redeem covered bonds early to the
extent necessary to decrease the ALMM risk to allow for a classification of
"low".
Given our downgrade of Banco Popular Espanol to 'BBB-', we have therefore
lowered our ratings on its mortgage covered bond program and related series to
'AA-', to reflect this maximum ratings uplift of six notches.
Our criteria assumptions to calculate the target credit enhancement levels are
not dependent on our rating on Banco Popular Espanol, or on the covered bond
ratings. Therefore, these rating actions have not affected our view on the
covered bonds' target credit enhancement levels.
As the 'AA-' ratings on Banco Popular Espanol's mortgage covered bonds
incorporate the maximum achievable ratings uplift for a "moderate"
ALMM/category "1" program above our rating on Banco Popular Espanol, the
CreditWatch negative placement mirrors the CreditWatch negative placement of
the rating on the sponsor.
We aim to resolve our CreditWatch negative placement of the ratings on Banco
Popular Espanol's mortgage covered bonds shortly after we have resolved the
CreditWatch placement of our counterparty credit ratings on Banco Popular
Espanol, and based on our review of updated credit and cash flow information.
RATINGS LIST
Rating Program/ To From
Country: Covered bond type
Ratings Lowered And Remaining On CreditWatch Negative
Banco Popular Espanol S.A.
AA-/Watch Neg AA+/Watch Neg
Spain: Cedulas Hipotecarias (mortgage covered bonds)
