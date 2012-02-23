Feb 23
NEW YORK, February 23 (Fitch) SunGard Data Systems (SunGard) announced that it
will call its $500 million in 10.625% senior unsecured notes due 2015. This
follows the company's recently launched amend and extend transaction to extend
the maturity date of up to $1 billion of the $1.3 billion of Term Loans due in
2014 to Feb. 28, 2017 and renew its $880 million revolving credit facility to a
new maturity of November 2016. SunGard is also asking to amend its senior
secured Credit Agreement to allow for the potential spin-off of the Availability
Services (AS) business segment and to modify certain other provisions of the
credit agreement.
Fitch has upgraded SunGard's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B+' from 'B' with
a Stable Outlook. This reflects the reduced leverage resulting from the
company's decision to call its 2015 notes which is also solid evidence of
management's intent to reduce leverage through free cash flow generation. This
follows SunGard's recently completed divestiture of the majority of its Higher
Education business segment for $1.8 billion in January 2012. SunGard utilized
$1.2 billion of net proceeds from the transaction to reduce its term loans. As a
result of this transaction and pro forma for the 2015 note redemption, Fitch
estimates that leverage will have decreased from 6.3 times (x) at December 2011
to 4.9x once the redemption is complete on April 2, 2012. Free cash flow to
total adjusted debt (adjusted for operating leases) will be near 5% following
the transaction.
Fitch has also upgraded the Recovery Ratings (RRs) for SunGard's senior secured
credit facility and term loan to 'BB+/RR1' from 'BB-/RR2'. This reflects the
reduction in senior secured indebtedness following the term loan paydown in
January, resulting in a higher recovery assumption, plus the higher IDR.
SunGard continues to move forward with the planned spin-off of its AS business.
Fitch believes it is management's intention to keep leverage at or below current
levels for the remaining entity (RemainCo) although the ultimate capital
structure of both AS and RemainCo is uncertain. It is possible that the AS
transaction might not occur or, if it does, that leverage at RemainCo actually
increases post-transaction. If either scenario were to occur, the ratings would
be reevaluated for potential negative action. Fitch believes that a resolution
to the planned spin of AS may not occur until mid-2013.
In that regard, SunGard's business continues to face headwinds. In the latest
quarter (end December 2011), organic revenue growth was -3% for both business
segments (AS and Financial Services). AS revenue has been flat to modestly
negative for three years running. In order for the proposed AS spin and public
equity offering of RemainCo to occur, Fitch believes that these trends would
need to stabilize. That said, SunGard continues to generate positive cash flow
and Fitch believes it is management's intention to continue to use cash
generation to reduce debt going forward.
Total debt at Dec. 31, 2011 and pro forma for the use of proceeds from the HE
sale to reduce term loan indebtedness was $6.6 billion and consisted primarily
of: 1) $3.05 billion of senior secured term loans, of which approximately $1.3
billion expires 2014 and $1.7 billion expires 2016; 2) $200 million outstanding
under the company's on-balance-sheet accounts receivable (AR) securitization
facility, which matures in September 2014; 3) approximately $242 million of
4.875% senior notes due 2014 ($250 million at maturity), which were originally
unsecured when issued in 2004 but which became secured by real property in the
leveraged buyout (LBO); 4) approximately $496 million of 10.625% senior
unsecured notes due 2015 ($500 million at maturity which, as referenced above
are being redeemed in full on April 2, 2012); 5) $900 million of 7.375% senior
unsecured notes due 2018; 6) $700 million 7.625% senior unsecured notes due
2020; and 7) $1 billion of 10.25% senior subordinated notes due 2015.
As of Dec. 31, 2011, Fitch believes SunGard's liquidity position was sufficient
given the company's minimal near-term debt service needs. Liquidity consisted of
$868 million of cash (approximately 30% of which is located outside the U.S. and
subject to repatriation tax) and approximately $850 million available under its
$880 million revolving credit facility (RCF) which expires May 2013. SunGard
also has approximately $90 million of availability under its aforementioned AR
securitization facility. Liquidity is further supported by annual free cash
flow, which Fitch expects will be at least $300 million in 2012, given
expectations for flat operating profit.
SunGard's RRs reflect Fitch's belief that the company would be reorganized
rather than liquidated in a bankruptcy scenario, given Fitch's estimates that
the company's ongoing concern value is significantly higher than its projected
liquidation value, due mostly to the significant value associated with SunGard's
intangible assets. In estimating ongoing concern value, Fitch applies a
valuation multiple of 5x to the company's discounted EBITDA. Fitch discounts
SunGard's pro forma LTM operating EBITDA of $1.2 billion by 22%, approximately
corresponding to the EBITDA level that would breach the company's leverage
covenant in the secured credit agreement.
After reductions for administrative and cooperative claims, Fitch arrives at an
adjusted reorganization value of approximately $4.8 billion. Based upon these
assumptions, the senior secured debt, including $880 million revolving credit
and $3.1 billion of term loan facilities recover approximately 91%-100%,
resulting in 'RR1' ratings for both tranches of debt. The senior notes' 'RR4'
Recovery Rating reflects the partial security these notes received during the
LBO process and Fitch's belief that the secured bank debt is in a superior
position due to its right to the company's intellectual property. The 'RR5'
Recovery Rating for the $2.1 billion senior unsecured debt reflects Fitch's
estimate that 11%-30% recovery is reasonable, while the 'RR6' Recovery Rating
for the $1 billion of subordinated debt reflects Fitch's belief that negligible
recovery would be achievable due to its deep subordination to other securities
in the capital structure.
The following ratings for SunGard have been upgraded:
--IDR to 'B+' from 'B';
--$3.05 billion senior secured term loan due 2014 and 2016 to 'BB+/RR1' from
'BB-/RR2';
--$880 million senior secured RCF due 2013 to 'BB+/RR1' from 'BB-/RR2';
--$250 million 4.875% senior notes due 2014 to 'B+/RR4' from 'B/RR4';
--$500 million 10.625% senior unsecured notes due 2015 to 'B/RR5' from 'B-/RR5';
--$1 billion 10.25% senior subordinated notes due 2015 to 'B-/RR6' from
'CCC/RR6';
--$900 million 7.375% senior unsecured notes due 2018 to 'B/RR5' from 'B-/RR5';
and
--$700 million 7.625% senior unsecured notes due 2020 to 'B/RR5' from 'B-/RR5'.
