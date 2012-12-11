Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: UK Non-Conforming RMBS Stress TestDec 11 - 'AAAsf' rated notes of UK non-conforming RMBS can withstand significant macroeconomic stress, encompassing rising unemployment and interest rates and collapsing house prices, says Fitch Ratings. On average, 'AAAsf' rated notes in UK non-conforming RMBS programmes have enough credit protection to cover around 9x the losses expected in our base case, and would only suffer losses if 60%-65% of mortgage portfolios were to default and house prices were to fall by 60% from current levels. In a severe scenario, in which a majority of 'AAAsf' non-conforming notes are downgraded to below investment-grade, only 16% would be downgraded to distressed rating levels ('CCCsf' or below), and 18% would remain 'AAAsf'. This scenario would reflect a combination of unemployment reaching 24% (well above the peak rate of the past 50 years), mortgage interest rates rising to around 12%, and house prices halving from current levels. We consider this scenario very unlikely. Almost all post-2006 non-conforming 'AAAsf' tranches would be downgraded under the severe scenario. This reflects the modest rate of deleveraging, and limited refinancing options in the non-conforming market since the 2007 financial crisis, while earlier deals benefitted from deleveraging as constant prepayment rates were between 20%-40% prior to the crisis. However, the results under the moderate scenario do show that higher original credit-enhancement levels of 'AAAsf' non-conforming tranches post-2008 are adequate to protect the ratings. The moderate scenario - in which over half of 'BBBsf' notes are downgraded by at least one category - would require unemployment to rise to around 10% and mortgage interest rates to rise by around 3%, while house prices fall by a further 32%. These moves are also well beyond our base-case assumptions. 'AAAsf'-rated UK non-conforming notes are more susceptible to a downgrade under the moderate scenario than UK prime, with 16% expected to be downgraded compared with zero for prime notes. This highlights the universal over-enhancement of all 'AAA' rated prime notes, whilst also emphasising the greater differentiation amongst 'AAAsf' rated UK non-conforming notes, as some are downgraded in the moderate scenario and others benefit from credit-enhancement that exceeds 100%. More detail is available in our report "UK Non-conforming RMBS Stress Test", published today. Our UK prime RMBS stress test, published in September, is also available in full at www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: UK Prime RMBS Stress Test