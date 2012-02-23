Feb 23 - Overview -- Performance has been solid at U.S. TV broadcaster operating FoxCo, and we expect credit metrics will continue to improve in 2012, a presidential election year. -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on the company to 'B+' from 'B'. The rating outlook is stable. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that FoxCo's leverage could decline further in 2012 through EBITDA growth and modest debt repayment. Rating Action On Feb. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit ratings on Fort Wright, Ky.-based TV broadcaster FoxCo Acquisition LLC and operating subsidiary FoxCo Acquisition Sub LLC (which we analyze on a consolidated basis) to 'B+' from 'B'. The rating outlook is stable. At the same time, we revised our recovery rating on FoxCo Acquisition Sub LLC's senior secured credit facilities to '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default, from '2' (70% to 90% recovery expectation). The issue-level rating on the debt was raised to 'BB' (two notches higher than the 'B+' corporate credit rating) from 'B+', in accordance with our notching criteria for a '1' recovery rating. The revision of the recovery rating reflects less senior secured debt at default than we used in our previous simulated default scenario, which results in a higher estimated recovery. We also raised the issue-level rating on FoxCo Acquisition Sub's senior unsecured notes to 'B-' from 'CCC+' in conjunction with the raising of the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on this debt remains unchanged at '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default. Rationale The upgrade reflects FoxCo's stable operating performance in 2011 despite much lower political advertising revenue. The upgrade also reflects our expectation that the company will be able to reduce debt to average trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA to less than 5x in 2012. The corporate credit rating reflects our expectation that mid-single-digit percentage core revenue growth and healthy political advertising revenue will lead to an improvement in discretionary cash flow and credit metrics in 2012. We consider the company's business risk profile "fair," (as per our criteria), based on its portfolio of TV stations in mostly top-50 markets and an EBITDA margin comparable to its peers'. This represents a reassessment of our previous view of the business risk profile as "weak," based on our analysis of FoxCo's position relative to peers. Although FoxCo's lease-adjusted debt to average trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA is very high, at 5.9x as of Sept. 30, 2011, we expect it to moderate below 5x in 2012, which underpins our view that the company's financial risk is "aggressive." All but one of FoxCo's stations are affiliated with the Fox network; this leaves the company vulnerable to any declines in the network's audience ratings. Additional risks include TV broadcasting's mature growth prospects, and intensifying competition for audiences and advertisers from traditional and nontraditional media. FoxCo's advertising revenue is highly vulnerable to economic downturns and election cycles. The company's Fox-affiliated and CBS-affiliated stations have either a No. 1 or No. 2 morning and late news ranking, which is important to the stations' profitability and to its ability to attract political advertising. Although the company's EBITDA margin lags that of its more efficient peers, at 34% it is still very healthy and in line with that of its overall peer group. Under our base case scenario, we expect FoxCo's 2012 revenue and EBITDA growth to be in the low-double-digit and low- to mid-20% area, respectively, reflecting a return of significant political advertising in a presidential election year. We project the company's core revenue to be relatively flat in 2012, with weak low-single-digit growth in local advertising and flat to slightly lower national advertising revenue. We expect that growth in high-margin political and retransmission revenues will more than offset low-single-digit growth in operating expenses. Based on these assumptions, we expect the EBITDA margin to expand by up to 400 basis points in 2012. In the third quarter, FoxCo's operating performance was better than our base-case expectations for 2011. Revenue and EBITDA declined 2% and 5%, respectively, with a decline in political advertising more than offsetting 3% core revenue growth. The EBITDA margin increased by more than 100 basis points over the past year, to 34%, in line with peers'. The margin expansion was largely because on an increase in high-margin retransmission and political advertising revenue. FoxCo's adjusted debt to EBITDA declined to 5.5x as of Sept. 30, 2011, from 6.3x in the same period last year, largely because of higher EBITDA and modest debt repayment. The company's ratio of debt to average trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA remains high, at 5.9x as of the same period. When factoring in the company's November 2011 repayment of $25 million of term loan debt, lease-adjusted debt to average trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA improves slightly, to 5.7x. Although this ratio is higher than the 4x to 5x that Standard & Poor's associates with an "aggressive" financial risk profile, we expect it to moderate to below 5x in 2012. FoxCo's lease-adjusted EBITDA coverage of interest for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011 improved to 1.9x, from 1.5x a year earlier, because of EBITDA growth and lower interest expense following the company's March 2011 amendment. We expect EBITDA coverage of interest to increase further in 2012, to the high-2x area, because of an increase in political revenue and slightly lower interest expense. FoxCo has manageable working capital and capital spending needs. We expect the company to convert about 35% to 40% of EBITDA into discretionary cash flow in 2012. Liquidity FoxCo has adequate liquidity, in our view, to cover its needs over the next 12 to 18 months. Our assessment of FoxCo's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity over the next 12-18 months will exceed its uses by 1.2x or more. -- We expect net sources would remain positive, even if EBITDA declines 15% to 20%. -- We expect the company would be able to maintain covenant compliance even with a 15% to 20% decrease in EBITDA. -- In our view, the company has the ability to absorb, with limited need for refinancing, low-probability, high-impact events over the next 12 months. -- FoxCo has good relationships with its banks, in our assessment. FoxCo's liquidity sources were limited to small cash balances of $32 million as of Sept. 30, 2011, and an unused $50 million revolving credit facility due 2014. Following the end of the quarter, the company used cash to prepay $25 million of its term loan. We expect the company to generate about $65 million to $75 million of funds from operations in 2012. Expected uses of liquidity include working capital needs and capital expenditures of about $10 million to $15 million per year combined. Based on these expectations, we believe the company will generate discretionary cash flow of about $50 million to $60 million in 2012. The credit facilities contain financial covenants, which include first-lien leverage, interest coverage, and capital expenditure requirements. As of Sept. 30, 2011, the company had a 56% cushion against its 5.75x first-lien leverage covenant. The company's loan agreement calculates covenants using average trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA. We believe FoxCo should be able to maintain an adequate cushion of compliance with tightening covenants over the intermediate term, providing the company with full access to its revolving credit facility. Outlook The stable rating outlook reflects our view that FoxCo's leverage could decline further in 2012 through EBITDA growth and modest debt repayment. We could raise the rating if the company is able to reduce debt to average trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA below 5x on a sustained basis while maintaining an adequate cushion of compliance with covenants. This scenario would likely involve the company growing core revenue at a low-single-digit rate, generating about $30 million in political revenue, and improving its EBITDA margin by about 400 basis points in 2012. We could lower the rating if debt-financed dividends or acquisitions cause the company's debt to average trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA to exceed 6x without the prospect of a near-term return to less than 6x. Ratings List Upgraded To From FoxCo Acquisition LLC Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- B/Stable/-- FoxCo Acquisition Sub LLC Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- B/Stable/-- Senior Secured BB B+ Recovery Rating 1 2 Senior Unsecured B- CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 6 