(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Dec 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kuveyt Turk Katilim Bankasi A.S.'s (Kuveyt Turk) and Turkiye Finans Katilim Bankasi A.S.'s (Turkiye Finans) Viability Ratings (VR) at 'bb-'. Fitch upgraded the banks' Long-term and Short-term IDRs following the upgrade of the Republic of Turkey's Long-term foreign currency and local currency IDRs on 5 November 2012 (see 'Fitch Upgrades Nine Turkish Banks Following Sovereign Upgrade' dated 13 November 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). Kuveyt Turk's and Turkiye Finans' IDRs reflect the support from their parents. Their major shareholders are Kuwait Finance House ('A+'/Stable) and National Commercial Bank ('A+'/Stable), respectively. Fitch believes the Turkish subsidiaries are in each case strategically important to their parent banks, and the agency therefore factors into their ratings a high probability of parent support. The IDRs continue to be constrained by country risks. RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS The affirmation of Kuveyt Turk's and Turkiye Finans' VRs reflects their sound profitability, good efficiency, comfortable liquidity and stable deposit funding. The ratings also consider rapid historical and planned growth, the banks' relatively small size and potential long-term challenges in funding diversification. Kuveyt Turk has been through a rapid growth period and doubled its asset size (in USD terms) since end-2009. The bank is following a long-term strategic plan to become one of the 10 largest banks in Turkey by 2018. The upper echelons of the Turkish banking system are highly competitive, and the main long-term challenge for Kuveyt Turk will be to increase balance sheet size while remaining profitable and competitive. So far, the bank has maintained satisfactory asset quality, profitability and efficiency ratios. Overall profitability is a key strength of Turkiye Finans and it has maintained operating ROE in the range of 20%-22% since 2009. The margins are strong and efficiency measures are reasonable. Fitch expects stable profitability for 2013 as strong margins should offset slower volume growth and an increase in loan impairments. Despite its relatively small size, risk management is reasonably advanced. Reported asset quality has been sound to date, with impairment charges running at 1% of average gross loans in 9M12, and NPLs a moderate 2.7%. Fitch expects a moderate increase in NPLs in 2013, but performance should remain sound. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade of the either bank's VR would require successful progress in executing rapid organic growth plans, reflected in continued sound performance, capitalisation and diversified funding. In Fitch's opinion, Turkiye Finans' somewhat more moderate growth plans, lower construction sector exposure and more advanced risk management capabilities at present make it more likely to achieve an upgrade over the medium term. A downgrade of either bank's VR could be driven by a substantial worsening of asset quality that would negatively affect capitalisation. A weakening of credit underwriting standards or markedly higher balance sheet leverage during the expansion phase could also put downward pressure on the ratings. Fitch currently rates these banks as follows: Kuveyt Turk Katilim Bankasi A.S., Turkiye Finans Katilim Bankasi A.S. Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'BBB'; Stable Outlook Long-term local currency IDR: 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'F3' Short-term local currency IDR: 'F2' Support Rating: '2' National Long-term Rating: 'AAA(tur)'; Stable Outlook Senior unsecured debt issues (Kuveyt Turk): 'BBB' Viability Rating (Turkiye Finans, Kuveyt Turk): affirmed at 'bb-' (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)