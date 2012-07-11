July 11 - Fitch Ratings affirms the 'AA+' rating on the following general obligation (GO) bonds of the State of Alabama: --$49.4 million GO bonds, series 2006; --$36.1 million GO refunding bonds, series 2010A; --$11.7 million GO refunding series 2010B; --$58.5 million GO refunding bonds, series 2010C; --$110 million GO capital improvement bonds, series 2010D. Fitch Ratings also affirms the 'AA' rating on the following appropriation-backed bonds issued by the Building Renovation Finance Authority (BRFA): --$25.5 million building renovation revenue refunding bonds, series 2010. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY --GO bonds: General obligation, full faith and credit of the state of Alabama. Although not pledged, 28% of oil and gas royalty payments received in the Capital Improvement Trust Fund are appropriated for debt service on up to $750 million of GO bonds. --BRFA bonds: Special obligation of the Alabama Building Renovation Finance Authority, payable solely from rental payments to be received by the Authority from the State of Alabama, pursuant to a master lease agreement. Rental payments are subject to appropriation. KEY RATING DRIVERS SLOW GROWTH AND DIVERSIFICATION: The trend in Alabama's economy is toward more diversification although it retains a sizeable manufacturing base. There is an on-going positive shift from low-paying textile and apparel jobs to higher paying durable subsectors including automobile and aerospace manufacturing. Employment and income gains were strong coming into the recession but the state was hit hard by the economic downturn. MODERATE DEBT POSITION: Debt levels are moderate at 2.1% of 2011 personal income, with most debt issued by a variety of authorities. Pension funding has weakened steadily in recent years. SPENDING CONTROLS: Strong spending controls include a constitutional requirement to make across-the-board appropriation reductions to maintain budgetary balance. Recent revenue performance has been weak - the budget has been balanced through a combination of spending reductions, federal stimulus funds, and use of reserves. SIGNIFICANT TRUST FUND BALANCE: The state benefits from the maintenance of sizeable reserves in the Alabama Trust Fund, which is protected from the operating funds. The fund's corpus cannot be used without constitutional amendment; however, earnings support general fund operations. CREDIT PROFILE The rating reflects the state's longer term trend toward a more diversified economy despite the recent severe downturn in manufacturing, strong spending controls which contribute to balanced operations, and manageable debt levels. Alabama's economy was historically dominated by agriculture, natural resource extraction, and manufacturing, including textiles and iron and steel production. Today, the state still depends more heavily on manufacturing relative to the national average, but manufacturing has shifted away from textiles and apparel, in particular, to the automotive sector. This sector was hard hit in the recession, but the foreign-owned automakers in the state, including Honda, Hyundai, and Daimler AG, continue to invest and produce in Alabama. Aerospace manufacturing is also growing in the state with the recent announcement by Airbus to invest $600 million in an assembly plant in Mobile that is expected to employ 1,000. Alabama's labor market has been slow to emerge from the recession. Following several years of job growth leading into recession, job losses during the recession were significant with weakness evident across all areas of the state and all employment sectors. Year-over-year employment declined 5.3% during 2009 and 0.8% in 2010, worse than the U.S. averages of 4.4% and 0.7%, respectively. Alabama non-farm employment continued to decline in 2011, falling 0.2%, while employment growth resumed nationwide at 1.1%. Most recently, non-farm employment grew just 0.2% in May 2012, while employment nationally grew 1.4%. The unemployment rate, which is typically lower than the U.S. rate, jumped above the national rate during the recession. It has recently fallen below the U.S. rate again, and was, at 7.4%, 90% of the U.S. rate in May; however, the decline is in part attributable to workers dropping from the workforce. Wealth indicators have typically been well below national averages, but show improvement in recent years. Personal income per capita is just 83% of the U.S. average, ranking it 36th among the states. Quarterly personal income returned to growth in the first quarter of 2010 at a pace higher than that of the U.S. or southeast region. More recently, personal income, while still growing, has lagged the growth of the US and southeast region. The poverty level is still among the highest of the states. State financial operations are dispersed among a variety of funds, supported by a diverse revenue stream. General fund operations are relatively small, limited to general government functions, health, and police/corrections, and supported by a variety of taxes and fees, including a portion of the sales and use tax and earnings on the Alabama Trust Fund. The state has significant responsibility for education with operations funded through the Education Trust Fund (ETF), which receives the state income tax, sales and use tax, and utility taxes. Financial operations benefit from strong spending controls, with a constitutional requirement to make across-the-board appropriation reductions, called 'proration,' when a deficit is projected in one of several funds; debt service is not subject to proration. This device has been implemented several times, especially in the education trust fund, but also in the general fund. Financial operations have been strained in recent years as recession related revenue declines required multiple rounds of budget reductions. The state depleted cash balances in the general and education funds, utilized rainy day fund borrowing from the Alabama Trust Fund (discussed below), and still required proration in fiscal years 2009 through 2012. In an attempt to minimize the unpredictability of mid-year reductions in education funding, the state enacted legislation in 2011 to create a new budget stabilization fund for education that will be used to offset future proration. The legislation limits growth in future education appropriations to the 15-year rolling average of ETF revenues and deposits any excess revenues into a new ETF budget stabilization fund, after first repaying the fiscal 2009 draws on the rainy day fund. The state maintains a sizeable balance in the Alabama Trust Fund, which was initially capitalized with proceeds from off-shore lease sales in 1981 and still receives portions of oil and gas royalty payments to the state. Earnings from the fund, which has a balance of approximately $2.5 billion, support the general fund, a land trust, and a variety of state and local capital projects. It also is the source of the general fund and ETF rainy day funds, which, when used, must be repaid over a specified time period. The ETF rainy day fund balance of $437 million was depleted in fiscal 2009; the general fund rainy day fund balance, which varies according to a number of factors and is limited to 10% of prior year appropriations, was utilized in fiscal 2010. As part of the fiscal 2013 budget balancing measures, the repayment by the ETF of its rainy day fund drawdown will be allocated to the general fund via a transfer from the Alabama Trust Fund. With a constitutional prohibition against issuing debt, except by a constitutional amendment, state debt issuance is diffuse, issued by a variety of authorities, with only approximately 20% of debt general obligation. Debt levels are moderate at 2.1% of 2011 personal income. However, a longer term concern is the deterioration in pension funding levels: the two largest systems, state employees and public education, were over-funded as recently as 2001 but are now funded at 71.7% and 68.2%, respectively. On a combined basis, the burden of net tax-supported debt and adjusted unfunded pension obligations that are attributable to the state equals 8.2% of 2011 personal income, above the 6.6% median for U.S. states rated by Fitch. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in the report 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', this action was additionally informed by information from IHS Global Insight. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated Aug. 15, 2011; --'U.S. State Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated Aug. 15, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria U.S. State Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria