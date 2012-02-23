Feb 23 - Overview -- MFABC's loan portfolio, which contains regional and municipal government borrowers, is of high credit quality. -- We are affirming our ratings on the authority, including the 'AAA/A-1+' long- and short-term issuer credit ratings. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that MFABC's loan portfolio will retain its strong credit risk profile in the next two years. Rating Action On Feb. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, including its 'AAA/A-1+' long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on the Municipal Finance Authority of British Columbia (MFABC). The outlook is stable. Rationale The ratings on MFABC reflect our opinion of MFABC's excellent loan portfolio credit quality, very strong liquidity position and access to external funding, and strong policy and legal framework. The ratings also factor in our view of the authority's anticipated rise in debt in the next two years, and high loan portfolio concentration in Metro Vancouver. MFABC provides long-term, interim, and capital equipment financing to regional districts and their member municipalities, as well as the province's regional hospital districts and other special-purpose entities. It's the exclusive provider of long-term financing to these institutions, except to the City of Vancouver (AA/Stable/A-1+) and the South Coast British Columbia Transportation Authority (TransLink; not rated), which borrow on their own names directly in the capital markets. MFABC's loan portfolio, which contains high-credit-quality regional government borrowers, remains a key component of the ratings. The portfolio continued to perform well, with no instances of loan obligor distresses or defaults. Its total value was an estimated C$4.7 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011. We think the Province of British Columbia (B.C.; AAA/Stable/A-1+) has helped foster the municipal sector's strong credit quality. Its legislation requires municipalities to obtain the acceptance of the public and member municipalities before taking on debt; adhere to prescribed debt service ceilings; limit the use of debt proceeds to capital infrastructure; and adopt balanced annual operating budgets. Its legislation also requires municipalities to conduct long-term borrowing through their regional districts, which interact directly with MFABC. Municipalities are jointly and severally liable for their regional districts' debt, including their MFABC loan obligations. While instances of municipal distress in B.C. are rare, the province has a record of supporting those in need through loan workouts and other measures. Furthermore, municipalities themselves generally follow what we consider to be conservative financial practices and possess sound economic fundamentals. MFABC maintains very strong liquidity to address potential loan obligor defaults and support debt servicing in the event of a temporary market disruption. Its two primary sources of internal liquidity, the debt reserve and sinking funds, were an estimated C$1.7 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011, representing over 200% of the next 12 months' debt service. The authority maintains a C$200 million on-demand bank facility, which is available to cover a potential timing gap should it have to exercise its taxing power. It also holds two C$250 million bank lines to backstop its C$500 million commercial paper (CP) program. In our opinion, MFABC benefits from a strong policy and legal framework that allows the authority to closely match assets with liability to mitigate interest rate risk. In addition, MFABC may replenish reserves, without requiring approval from any senior level of government, by imposing a tax on all taxable lands in B.C. MFABC's debt (short- and long-term debt) is likely to rise from 2012 to 2014. The authority's debt (net of sinking funds) was an estimated C$5.1 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011, an increase of about 2% from 2010. We expect its debt to potentially reach C$5.7 billion by 2014, or about 46% of members' consolidated operating revenues. The ratings also reflect our assessment of the large single-name concentrations in the loan portfolio. Metro Vancouver and TransLink account for more than half the portfolio. This is a corollary of the population distribution in B.C., where more than 60% of people live in Metro Vancouver. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that MFABC's loan portfolio will retain its strong credit risk profile in the next two years. We also expect the authority's debt to evolve in line with our projections. Deterioration in the loan portfolio's credit risk profile, larger-than-expected borrowing, or a material change in MFABC's policy and legal framework could place downward pressure on the ratings. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 2010 -- Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing The Liquidity Of Non-U.S. Local And Regional Governments And Related Entities And For Rating Their Commercial Paper Programs, Oct. 15, 2009 