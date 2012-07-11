UPDATE 1-Hutchison's fixed-line biz draws interest from PEs, Hong Kong's HKBN - sources
* TPG-MBK combination won Wharf's fixed-line biz last year (Adds details on deal in pars 4-5, background)
July 11 U.S. Bank Home Mortgage: * Moodys affirms U.S. banks sq3+ assessment as a master servicer
* TPG-MBK combination won Wharf's fixed-line biz last year (Adds details on deal in pars 4-5, background)
WELLINGTON, June 8 New Zealand's central bank said on Thursday the use of debt to income (DTI) restrictions as part broader efforts to cool the country's housing market could yield "significant net benefits", while adding that there was no immediate need for such measures.