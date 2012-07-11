July 11 - Fitch Ratings has placed the following Pontiac Tax Increment
Finance Authority (TIFA), Michigan bonds on Rating Watch Negative:
--$2.3 million TIFA (development area #2) tax increment revenue and refunding
bonds, series 2002.
In addition, Fitch assigns a 'B-' implied ULTGO rating with a Rating Watch
Negative to the city of Pontiac.
SECURITY
The bonds are limited obligations of the TIFA payable solely from tax increment
revenues collected in the development area. There is a funded debt service
reserve to the IRS standard.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SPECULATIVE GRADE ULTGO RISK FACTORS: The 'B-' implied ULTGO rating reflects the
city's poor financial performance, rooted in its lack of revenue-raising
flexibility, high fixed cost structure, and weak economic profile. The authority
of the state-imposed emergency manager (EM) to rein in certain costs is a credit
positive; however, structural budgetary balance remains elusive.
TIF BONDS RELIANT ON CITY SUBSIDY: The 'CCC' rating on the TIFA bonds reflects
the city's demonstrated willingness to subsidize debt service on the bonds,
whose pledged revenues provide insufficient support, which the city believes it
is obligated to continue under the terms of Act 4.
POTENTIAL INFUSION OF RESOURCES: The Rating Watch Negative indicates a
likelihood that Fitch will downgrade the ratings absent successful execution of
an agreement with Oakland County to monetize the excess capacity at its regional
wastewater treatment plant. This transaction would relieve near-term negative
pressure on the ratings by providing funds to repay debt and restore, at least
temporarily, general fund balance to positive levels.
MINIMAL TAX INCREMENT: Due to severe tax base declines tax increment revenue has
dropped to levels far below annual debt service on the TIFA bonds. Further tax
base declines are expected.
CONTINUED CITY SUBSIDIZATION: The rating relies solely on the city's continued
willingness and ability to subsidize debt service from general resources.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
FAILURE TO COMPLETE PLANNED WASTEWATER TRANSACTION: Should the transaction with
the county to monetize excess wastewater treatment capacity not close within the
next few months as expected, the ratings will likely be downgraded.
CREDIT PROFILE
INCREMENT INSUFFICIENT TO SUPPORT DEBT SERVICE
Primary support for the bonds is derived from the city's continued willingness
to subsidize debt service, given the limited support from pledged revenues. The
TIFA #2 base value totals $121.7 million and total taxable value equaled $152.7
million as of fiscal 2012, generating a very low incremental to base value ratio
of 20%. Taxable property values decreased 80% in fiscal 2012 from the year prior
largely due to a successful General Motors Corporation (GM) tax appeal.
The city projects further tax base declines will completely eliminate the
incremental value in the near term. Meaningful tax base recovery is unlikely in
the near or medium term, given the depths of the real estate downturn, and the
projection of continued tax base erosion for the next several years.
Further thwarting the self-sufficiency of the debt is the passive nature of the
tax rate. The aggregate property tax rate within the district is set by the
cumulative rates of all the overlapping municipalities and may be adjusted at
their sole discretion. Therefore, the city has no direct control over the tax
rate.
WEAK TAX COLLECTIONS
Citywide property tax collections have hovered around 75% for the past two
years. As with all local entities within Oakland County, the city is made whole
via the county revolving delinquent tax fund. There is a charge back to the city
after two years for uncollected taxes and the county may decide to terminate the
revolving fund at any time.
STATE OVERSIGHT
Fitch believes Pontiac will continue to struggle economically and financially as
it works to transition away from its traditionally manufacturing-based roots.
Following multiple years of weak financial performance, the state appointed an
emergency manager (EM) in March of 2009. The EM is employed by the state to
re-establish structural integrity and eliminate the accumulative deficit within
5 years with authority over labor negotiations, hiring, spending, and most other
financial concerns. Turnover is a concern, as the city was assigned its third EM
in three years, in September 2011. Fitch notes the current EM has used his
oversight to implement systemic expenditure changes that are necessary for long
term fiscal stability.
Pontiac has demonstrated extremely weak financial performance for most of the
past decade. After issuing $21 million deficit bonds in 2006 to reduce its
cumulative general fund deficit, the city generated operating deficits for next
two subsequent years. While the city generated general fund operating surpluses
after transfers for fiscal 2009 and 2010, the fiscal 2010 surplus (1.7% of
spending) was achieved with several nonrecurring revenues, and ended the fiscal
year with a negative $4.1 million balance (negative 10.1% of spending).
FUNDAMENTAL EXPENDITURE CHANGES
The EM employed extraordinary expenditure reduction methods beginning in fiscal
2011, including outsourcing policing responsibilities to Oakland County,
privatizing several governmental functions and dramatically reducing staff. As a
result of the expenditure reductions coupled with the omission of certain
payments, the city generated a $4.6 million general fund operating surplus after
transfers (14% of spending) and ended fiscal 2011 with a $554,732 balance or 2%
of expenditures and transfers out. The positive ending general fund balance was
the first since fiscal 2002. The operating results were partially achieved by
omitting a $4.0 million pension and benefits payment and a $1.9 million property
tax refund to General Motors Corporation.
UNCERTAIN FINANCIAL STANDING
The positive general fund position is projected to reverse as several major
revenue sources declined considerably in fiscal 2012. Taxable property tax
values declined 21% resulting in a projected $3 million reduction in general
fund property tax revenues coupled with a $2.1 million (20%) decline in state
revenue sharing. Otherwise stated, the city lost $5.1 million or 23% of combined
property tax and state aid compared to the year prior. Total general fund
revenue declined $5.5 million (13%) for the year.
Despite expenditure reductions enacted by the EM, including the outsourcing of
fire protection services to an adjacent township effective February 2012,
consolidating 20 healthcare plans into one, and privatizing several additional
municipal services, the city projects ending FY12 with an $8.9 million operating
deficit, leaving an accumulated general fund deficit of $8.4 million.
The city has made significant strides in limiting operating expenditures. The
regionalization and privatization of most municipal services has had or will
have multiple benefits including the reduction of absolute cost, suppression of
expenditure growth via fixed price contracts, and the elimination of ancillary
costs such as liability insurance and litigation costs. Furthermore, the
two-thirds reduction in the city's workforce, including the elimination of 118
public safety positions, will materially alter future retirement and OPEB
obligations. Despite the progress made, the preliminary fiscal 2013 budget shows
recurring expenditures still exceeding recurring revenues by approximately $5.9
million.
ASSET MONETIZATION WOULD RESTORE GENERAL FUND BALANCE
The agreement with Oakland County to monetize the excess capacity of the
wastewater treatment plant is expected to generate $55 million for the city.
Proceeds will be used to put money aside for water and wastewater system
improvements ($5 million), retire revenue debt associated with the system ($5
million), retire the 2006 fiscal stabilization bonds ($16.3 million), retire
2006 tax increment finance authority/building authority bonds ($9.6 million),
and to pay the property tax appeal refund due to General Motors ($2 million).
The remaining $17.1 million will be deposited in the general fund, restoring the
fund balance to a projected positive $4.7 million at the end of fiscal-year
(FY)2013. Absent the wastewater transaction, the general fund balance is
projected to sink to a negative $14.3 million, or negative 40% of projected
general fund spending.
Fitch believes that the magnitude of this accumulated deficit in combination
with the large structural budget gap would be inconsistent with the current
rating level. There are no plans to refund or redeem the Fitch-rated TIFA bonds
prior to the stated maturity of 2022.
CHALLENGING ECONOMIC PROFILE
Pontiac has been adversely impacted by the decline of the auto industry where,
at one point, GM employed 15,000 people and accounted for 25% of aggregate
taxable property value. Employment declined to 3,000 after the closure of both
its truck and assembly plants in 2009, and taxable value now accounts for less
than 5%. While smaller local employers have remained relatively stable, all
employment sectors have experienced persistent declines. Citywide unemployment
rates have improved from 31% in October of 2009; however, rates are still
troublesome at 21.6% in May 2012. The individual poverty rate is almost double
the state average, and median household income equals 65% of the state mean. As
to be expected with a distressed community, the current property tax collection
rate is extremely low at 75%. Oakland County makes the city whole through its
delinquent tax revolving fund; however, the city is liable for charge-backs for
uncollectible amounts after two years.
MANAGEABLE LONG-TERM OBLIGATIONS
Overall debt levels are moderate, totaling $1,599 per capita and 4.7% of market
value. Principal amortization is above average with 68% repaid within 10 years.
The city provides pension benefits to its employees through a single-employer
defined benefit pension plan. The city made half of its required contribution in
FY 2010, and none of the FY 2011 or FY 2012 amounts. Both plans are currently
over-funded. The city also provides OPEB benefits, which the city currently
funds on a pay-as-you-go basis. As of June 2010, the OPEB unfunded actuarial
accrued liability totaled $306 million or a high 15% of market value.
For additional information, see 'Fitch Affirms Pontiac, MI's Water and Sewer
Revs at 'B-'; Outlook Revised to Stable' July 11, 2012.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported
Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from
Creditscope, University Financial Associates, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index,
IHS Global Insight, National Association of Realtors.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011);
--'U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011).
