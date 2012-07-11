July 11 - Fitch Ratings affirms the following ratings on Pontiac, MI (the city): --Approximately $1.7 million Pontiac water revenue bonds, series 1995 and 2002 at 'B-'; --Approximately $3.1 million Pontiac sewer revenue bonds, series 2002, at 'B-'. The Rating Outlook is revised to Stable from Positive. SECURITY The water revenue bonds are secured by net revenues of the city's water system. The sewer revenue bonds are secured by net revenues of the city's sewer system. KEY RATING DRIVERS RELATIONSHIP TO GENERAL FUND: The ratings of the water and sewer bonds reflect a strong connection with the city's overall challenged financial condition (Fitch's rating on the city's implied unlimited tax obligations is 'B-'; Rating Watch Negative). OPERATIONS PRIVATIZED; SAVINGS EXPECTED: Fitch finds reasonable the city's expectation for meaningful savings from the privatization of both utility systems in fiscal 2012. Additionally, new authority to shut off service in the event of non-payment, effective February 2012, could provide improvement in poor revenue collections. REVENUES INCREASE; FINANCIALS IMPROVE: Rate increases were implemented in December 2009 and June 2011 to achieve stable financial margins. Water rates were again raised, effective July 1, 2012, to pass through an anticipated rate increase from the Detroit Water Board. Financial performance in 2011 improved with water and sewer funds experiencing strong cash flow and coverage of existing debt obligations. However, additional state loan obligation payments begin in fiscal 2012, which will reduce overall financial margins from 2011 levels. WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT RESTRUCTURING: The City and County of Oakland have reached an agreement to restructure wastewater treatment plant operations so that the county can use excess treatment capacity at the city's plant. The anticipated restructuring is expected to provide an up-front $55 million payment to the City of Pontiac, funded by a bond issue by the county. The city's Emergency Manager (EM) anticipates using a portion of the up-front payment to redeem the outstanding water and sewer system bonds in fiscal 2013. SIGNIFICANT PERSONNEL TURNOVER: Management and staff turnover and the availability of timely information is an ongoing credit concern. CREDIT PROFILE CLOSE CREDIT CONNECTION TO OVERALL CITY FINANCIAL CONDITION In Fitch's view, the credit quality of the water and sewer ratings is closely tied to the overall health of the city. In the past, the city has used funds from the water and sewer funds to provide cash flow relief to the general fund. While there are currently no outstanding loans due from the general fund to the two systems, the city's general financial position remains highly stressed. Fitch therefore believes the system remains vulnerable to future loans or transfers. STATE OVERSIGHT PROVIDES RATE CONTROL Following multiple years of weak financial performance, the state appointed an EM in March of 2009. The EM is employed by the state to re-establish structural integrity and eliminate the city's overall cumulative deficit within five years with authority over labor negotiations, hiring, spending, and most other financial concerns. The current EM is the third since 2009, creating some concern regarding turnover. Importantly, the EM has unilateral control over rate setting for the utilities. IMPROVED FINANCIAL RESULTS; PRESSURE FROM ADDITONAL BORROWING Both the water and sewer funds experienced strong cash flow according to the 2011 audit. Each system achieved positive debt service coverage (over 7.0x for the water system and 3.0x for the sewer system) with sizable increases to their previously slim cash reserves. Water system cash reserves improved to over $5 million (234 days operating cash) and the sewer system cash reserves totaled $3.5 million (175 million days cash). However, coverage will decline as debt payments at each of the utilities increase with the additional loan repayments to the state beginning in fiscal 2012. Loan proceeds are funding regulatory requirements for both systems, certain of which were mandated by the state. In 2009, the city received authorization to borrow $5.5 million from the state drinking water revolving fund and $16 million from the state revolving fund for sewer fund improvements. Both loans allowed the city to take advantage of funds provided by the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act which provide 40% principal forgiveness on the loan amounts. Based on the city's estimated draw-down of loan funds, the first interest payments are due in fiscal 2012. The state loans are not expected to be refunded by the $55 million upfront payment from the wastewater restructuring. PRIVATE OPERATOR IN FISCAL 2012 As of July 1, 2011, United Water took over operations of the water and sewer systems under an operating agreement with the city. The EFM reports that the contract provides savings of $2 million annually for both funds combined under a fixed price contract. The proposed wastewater restructuring would turn operations over to a regional county board and, according to the EM, is expected to provide additional operating savings to the sewer system since the county would begin paying a portion of costs at the wastewater treatment plant. RATE INCREASES IMPLEMENTED; COLLECTIONS WEAK Rates were increased 5% at the water system and 14% at the sewer system as of July 1, 2011, although this reflects increasing water supply and treatment costs from Detroit, the city's wholesale water provider. Water rates were again raised, effective July 1, 2012, to pass through an anticipated rate increase from the Detroit Water Board. Collection levels were only 84% based on information last provided to Fitch. Collectively, both funds had around $8 million in customer receivables at the end of fiscal 2011, as compared to $22 million in annual revenues. However, a city ordinance was passed allowing for water service shut-off in the event of non-payment, which the city is hoping will both improve collections and reduce the uncollected amounts. Uncollected amounts after six months can be transferred to the county for collection on the property tax bill. For additional information on the city, see Fitch Press Release, 'Fitch Affirms Pontiac TIFA #2, MI Bonds at 'CCC'; On Negative Watch', dated July 11, 2012. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria' (June 12, 2012); --'U.S. Water and Sewer Revenue Bond Rating Criteria' (July 26, 2011); For information on Build America Bonds, visit www.fitchratings.com/BABs. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria U.S. Water and Sewer Revenue Bond Rating Criteria