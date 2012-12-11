(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credit Europe Bank N.V.'s (CEB)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb'.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
The affirmation of Netherlands-based CEB's Long-term IDR and VR follows the
agency's review of the impact of the divestment of CEB's Turkish subsidiary
(Fibabanka A.S., Fibabanka) on CEB's overall risk profile. The transaction
closed on 3 December 2012. While this divestment will lessen CEB's business
scope, slightly reduce its core Tier 1 and Tier 1 capital ratios and result in
moderately weaker asset quality on a consolidated basis, Fitch considers the
impacts of the transaction to be individually small and cumulatively limited.
Following completion of the divestment, CEB's credit fundamentals stay
commensurate with the agency's expectations for a 'BB'/'bb' rated bank.
Given increased capital requirements from the Dutch banking regulator for
country concentration risk and the strong growth prospects envisaged for its
Turkish operations, CEB's supervisory board decided to spin-off its Turkish
subsidiary and sell it to CEB's sole shareholder, the Turkish conglomerate Fiba
Group (Fiba). Fibabanka was acquired from the Portuguese Banco Comercial
Portugues in late 2010 and operates commercial and retail banking in Turkey.
Fibabanka represented 11% of CEB's total assets at end-2011 and its net income
contributed to 11% of 2011 consolidated net income. This contribution has grown
in 2012 due to organic growth and lower impairment charges taken by the bank due
to the resilient Turkish economy (see 'Fitch Upgrades Turkey to Investment
Grade' dated 5 November 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).
The disposal of Fibabanka will reduce the size of retail banking in CEB's
business mix and removes an increasingly profitable subsidiary from CEB's
portfolio. The transaction also results in weaker consolidated asset quality as
Fibabanka's asset quality was much stronger than consolidated CEB's. Finally, in
conjunction with the transaction, CEB will upstream EUR167m capital to Fiba,
which will slightly reduce CEB's capital ratios (9.1% Fitch core capital and
10.5% Tier 1 capital ratio at end-June 2012). There has been no material funding
provided to CEB from Fibabanka, or the other way round, and the divestment is
overall neutral regarding CEB's liquidity position and funding mix.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND VR
CEB's Long-term IDR is driven by its standalone strength and is therefore
equalised with its VR. CEB's VR continues to reflect the bank's good liquidity
profile and its experienced management team, which has enabled performance to
remain resilient. The bank continues to grow its retail deposit base with a
focus on its foreign subsidiaries (namely Russia and Romania) to reduce
subsidiary funding reliance, which Fitch considers positive in the light of the
potential regulatory risk arising from the fact that the bank is partly funding
emerging market assets with deposits collected in the European Union.
The VR also continues to take into account capitalisation that is just
acceptable for the rating level, especially in the light of the bank's large
exposures to volatile emerging markets (around 75% of gross-loans at end-2011,
excluding Fibabanka) and the concentration of its loan book by borrower and by
sector, particularly towards the highly cyclical real estate and shipping
sectors. Fitch notes a rising ratio of unreserved impaired loans to equity
(26.7% at end-June 2012), which makes the bank vulnerable to falls in collateral
values, especially in Romania, at a time of tough economic conditions. Asset
quality has deteriorated in CEB's customer loan book (5.2% impaired loans ratio
at end-June 2012, up from 4.8% at end-2011 - both ratios include Fibabanka).
Finally, while the bank has made progress in improving its corporate governance
structure with the appointment of additional independent supervisory board
members, Fitch notes that the presence of a single dominant shareholder is a
potential source concern, given its discretion over the direction and strategy
of the bank.
CEB's VR is sensitive to a marked deterioration in capitalisation resulting from
fast growth as well as an increase in the bank's risk profile that could result
from a deterioration in asset quality beyond current expectations. An increase
in industry or name concentrations, large asset impairments or reductions in
collateral valuations and/or a material increase in the ratio of unreserved
impaired loans to equity could result in a downgrade of its VR, hence its
Long-term IDR. Any setback in CEB's prudent liquidity management or further
strategic restructuring (for instance consisting in extracting profitable
subsidiaries from CEB) could also result in a downgrade of CEB's VR. Fitch
currently sees little upward potential in the bank's ratings, although they may
benefit from a longer track record of stable performance and stronger
capitalisation.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Fitch believes that while there is a possibility that CEB's sole shareholder
owner, Fiba, may support it in case of need, its ability to do so cannot be
measured by Fitch and hence the agency does not rely on such possible support in
its ratings. Given the bank's ownership structure and small franchise in the
Dutch market, Fitch also does not include any potential support from the Dutch
State in its rating. These assumptions are reflected in the Support Rating of
'5' and Support Rating Floor of 'No Floor'.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB' Stable Outlook
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'NF'
