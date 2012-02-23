Overview -- Chile-based urban toll road operator Sociedad Concesionaria Costanera Norte S.A.'s robust operating and financial performance is in line with our expectations. -- We are affirming our 'BBB+' underlying rating (SPUR) on the project's notes. -- The stable outlook reflects the project's strong debt service coverage ratios and steady growth in traffic volume and revenues. Rating Action On Feb. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+' underlying (SPUR) rating on Sociedad Concesionaria Costanera Norte S.A.'s (Costanera) approximately $400 million in senior secured notes based on continued strong revenue and traffic performance in line with our expectations. The outlook is stable. Today's rating action is part of our regular review. Rationale The 'BBB+' senior secured debt rating on Costanera reflects its SPUR rating. The notes benefit from Inter-American Development Bank's (AAA/Stable/A-1+) unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of payment of scheduled interests and principal, but the bank is liable for only up to 15% of a potential claim, with a cap of $75 million. As a result, under our partial-guarantee criteria, the credit enhancement this guarantee provides does not merit any notching above the underlying rating. Costanera issued the notes in unidades de fomento (UF), Chilean inflation-protected units, as series A UF1.9 million 5% notes due 2016 and series B UF7.6 million 5.5% notes due 2024. The 'BBB+' SPUR reflects the following risks: -- The toll road's dependence on continued GDP growth in the region for increases in traffic; and -- The operation of an integrated, free-flow system requiring continuing customer management. Nevertheless, several factors partially offset these risks: -- Strong traffic performance and fundamentals; -- The structuring of the senior secured notes around a minimum revenue guarantee (MRG) provided by Chile's Ministry of Public Works; -- A strong institutional environment for private concessions in Chile; and -- The benefit to the financial structure from a nine-year tail and sound structural protections. Costanera's traffic volume, which was up 4.7% for 2011 over the same period of 2010, and revenues continue to be in line with our expectations. Costanera reached strong debt service coverage ratios (DSCR) of more than 3x in 2011 and about 2.5x in 2010 and 2009. We expect it will continue to show a strong performance with an average and minimum DSCRs of about 2.5x and 2.0x, respectively. Because Costanera's capture rate is already known and current revenues are more than 100% above the MRG, a scenario that would trigger MRG payments would be so severe that Standard & Poor's considers it unlikely. Liquidity Costanera's liquidity is typical for this type of project at the current rating level, including a 12-month debt service reserve account, a major maintenance reserve account, and an operation and maintenance (O&M) reserve account. These reserve accounts are part of a financing agreement which is established at the beginning of the project and fixed from time to time. As of the date of this report, all the accounts were fully funded in accordance with the financing terms and conditions. Distributions to the sponsors can only be made if the DSCR for each of the two most recently completed calculation periods are at least 1.35x and the loan-life coverage ratio as of the end of the most recently completed calculation period is at least 1.4x, among other typical covenants--such as full funding of the DSCR and no default. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Costanera will continue to show strong performance, with an average and minimum DSCRs exceeding 2.5x and 2.0x, respectively. We would consider an upgrade, most likely limited to one notch, if we see revenue growth consistent with DSCR in excess of 3x in the next few years. We could lower the ratings if there is significant unexpected pressure on liquidity, which could result from legal contingencies related to the project's tariff-setting mechanism. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology: The Interaction Of Bond Insurance And Credit Ratings, Aug. 24, 2009 -- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Sociedad Concesionaria Costanera Norte S.A. Senior Secured (4 issues) BBB+ Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.