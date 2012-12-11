(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Czech Republic's Long-Term foreign Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+', Long-Term local currency IDR at 'AA-' and Short-Term foreign currency IDR at 'F1'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the Czech Republic's Country Ceiling at 'AA+'. RATING RATIONALE The affirmation of Czech Republic's sovereign ratings reflects the following key rating factors: - Continued efforts by the Czech authorities to move ahead with fiscal consolidation increasing the sovereign's creditworthiness. One-off factors accounting for 1.8% of GDP (the non-reimbursement of EU funds and accrued compensation by the state to churches and religious societies) mean the 2012 budget deficit is projected at 5% of GDP, above a target of 3.2% of GDP in October 2012. However, in structural terms the budget deficit fell by 0.9% of GDP in 2012, to an estimated 2.1%. For 2013, Fitch expects the Czech Republic to meet its target of exiting the EU's excessive deficit procedure, although fiscal headwinds persist from weaker domestic growth and political discord on key reforms. - The Czech banking sector is stable and a relative strength to the rating. Czech subsidiary banks are in a favourable position as net lenders to their Western European parent banks. The strength of independent funding is highlighted by a high capital adequacy ratio of 16.4% and low loan-to-deposit ratio of 76%. - The strength of the sovereign's balance sheets is supported by a moderate public debt level of 45.5% of GDP in 2012, a manageable redemption profile and robust external finances. The Czech Republic is a net external creditor by 6.7% of GDP. General government interest payments and debt maturities to GDP are either in line or lower than the 'A' and 'AA' medians. The Czech Republic also benefits from a deep domestic bond market, enhancing the sovereign's fiscal financing options. - Macroeconomic stability remains anchored by the Czech Republic's monetary and free-floating exchange rate regimes, which allow authorities adequate flexibility to respond to fluctuations in business cycles. Simultaneously, low levels of private sector indebtedness give corporates and households flexibility to adapt consumption and investment behaviour effectively. - Some shortcomings to the business environment, high exposure to the eurozone and weak trend growth represent vulnerabilities for the Czech economy. RATING OUTLOOK - STABLE The main factors that could lead to negative rating action are: - Shortfall in fiscal consolidation. Failure to implement a credible consolidation path and stabilise the general government debt trajectory, or severe slippage from fiscal targets will likely to lead to negative rating pressure. - Intensification of financial tensions or severe recession in the eurozone, particularly in the Czech Republic's key trading partners, remain a key downside risk to the growth of the Czech economy. Further weakening of the medium-term potential growth profile of the Czech Republic will increase downward rating pressure. The main factors that could lead to positive rating action are: - Positive medium-term policy. Meeting or exceeding fiscal targets in a sustainable manner, stabilising the government debt ratio, in conjunction with higher trend growth, could put upward pressure to the rating. KEY ASSUMPTIONS AND SENSITIVITIES Fitch assumes the Czech authorities will tighten fiscal policy broadly consistently with the medium-term framework (2013-2015) laid out in its Fiscal Outlook dated November 2012. The current framework of fiscal consolidation is expected to remain intact under the present ruling coalition with Prime Minister, Petr Necas. A material divergence in fiscal policy, either under the current government or following a change in government will likely trigger a downgrade. Fitch assumes that the eurozone remains intact and that there is no materialisation of severe tail risks to global financial stability that could trigger a sudden increase in investor risk aversion and financial market stress on the Czech banking sector. Such a scenario would likely trigger a downgrade. Fitch assumes that under severe financial stress, support for Czech subsidiary banks would come first and foremost from their parent banks. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)