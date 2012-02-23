Feb 23 - Fitch Ratings has released updated criteria for U.S. Commercial Mortgage Re-REMIC transactions. The core of Fitch's U.S. CMBS Re-REMIC criteria has not changed. Therefore, there are no rating implications for existing or new transactions. The new report replaces Fitch's March 11, 2011 criteria. The revised report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', Aug. 4, 2011; --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions', Dec. 21, 2011; --'Rating Criteria for Repackaged Senior Structured Finance Notes, Aug. 11, 2011 --'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs', Oct. 6, 2011 --'Criteria for Rating Caps in Global Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 9, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Commercial Mortgage Re-REMIC Criteria Criteria for Rating Caps in Global Structured Finance Transactions Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs Rating Criteria for Repackaged Senior Structured Finance Notes Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria