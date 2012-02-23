Feb 23 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded two and affirmed 11 classes issued by G-Force 2005-RR, LLC. (G-Force 2005-RR) as a result of additional principal losses on the underlying portfolio. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. Since Fitch's last rating action in March 2011, approximately 15.8% of the portfolio has been downgraded and 19.1% has been upgraded. Currently, 57.1% has a Fitch derived rating below investment grade and 27.8% has a rating in the 'CCC' rating category or lower. Over this time, the transaction has experienced approximately $23.3 million in realized losses. As of the Jan. 24, 2012 trustee report, the class A-2 notes have received $21.7 million in paydowns since the last rating action for a total of $25.9 million in principal repayment since issuance. This transaction was analyzed under the framework described in the report 'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs' using the Portfolio Credit Model (PCM) for projecting future default levels for the underlying portfolio. The Rating Loss Rates (RLR) were then compared to the credit enhancement of the classes. Fitch also analyzed the structure's sensitivity to the assets that are distressed, experiencing interest shortfalls, and those with near-term maturities. Based on this analysis, the credit enhancement for the class A-2 notes is consistent with the current rating of the note. For the class B through H notes, Fitch analyzed each class' sensitivity to the default of the distressed assets ('CCC' and below). Given the high probability of default of the underlying assets and the expected limited recovery prospects upon default, the class B notes have been affirmed at 'CCCsf', indicating that default is possible. Similarly, the class C and D notes have been downgraded and the class E through H notes affirmed at 'Csf', indicating that default is inevitable. The class J notes have realized principal losses of approximately 59.9% of their original principal balance while the class K through N notes have experienced full principal losses. These notes have been affirmed at 'Dsf'. G-FORCE 2005-RR is backed by 34 tranches from 13 CMBS transactions and is considered a commercial mortgage backed security (CMBS) B-piece resecuritization (also referred to as a first-loss CRE CDO/ReREMIC) as it includes the most junior bonds of CMBS transactions. The transaction closed Feb. 22, 2005. Fitch has taken the following actions as indicated: --$194,082,511 class A-2 notes affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative; --$40,230,000 class B notes affirmed at 'CCCsf'; --$25,144,000 class C notes downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; --$5,029,000 class D notes downgraded to 'Csf' from CCsf'; --$16,972,000 class E notes affirmed at 'Csf'; --$8,172,000 class F notes affirmed at 'Csf'; --$10,686,000 class G notes affirmed at 'Csf'; --$14,457,000 class H notes affirmed at 'Csf'; --$2,521,645 class J notes affirmed at 'Dsf'; --$0 class K notes affirmed at 'Dsf'; --$0 class L notes affirmed at 'Dsf'; --$0 class M notes affirmed at 'Dsf'; --$0 class N notes affirmed at 'Dsf'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs' (Oct. 6, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria