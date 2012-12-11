(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed ZAO Europlan's Long-term foreign
currency and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB-' and revised
the Outlooks to Positive from Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the
end of this rating action commentary.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
The revision of the Outlook on Europlan's IDRs to Positive from Stable reflects
its continued solid growth (41% in 9M12, annualised), the sustained low loss
rate (0.6% in 9M12-2011) and good performance (return on equity of 21% in 9M12,
annualised) and improved funding diversification (RUB3.5bn bond raised in Q412,
while bank funding has been lengthened). Given this positive track record and
reasonable prospects for further growth and development of the franchise, Fitch
believes there is a potential for the ratings to be upgraded in the medium-term.
RATING DRIVERS
Europlan is a leading autolease player with a nationwide sales network and a
market share of about 23%. The company's customers are mainly SMEs, while the
product range includes mid-class passenger cars (45% of end-9M12 lease book),
trucks (32%) and other specialised vehicles/machines (23%)
Fitch generally views the SME segment as rather risky, however, sizable down
payments (around 30%) and generally liquid collateral underpin strong
recoveries, resulting in a loss rate below 1% in 2010-3Q12. Credit risk is
further mitigated by high lessee diversification, with the largest 25 obligors
accounting for only 6% of the portfolio. Fitch has some concerns about the depth
and liquidity of the secondary market for trucks and specialised equipment in a
recession, but positively in the previous crisis the company's recovery rate for
them was only moderately lower than that for passenger cars. The agency believes
the rouble devaluation could have played a positive role in strong recoveries
(as may be the case again in a potential recession), making the prices of
re-marketed foreclosed assets look more attractive compared to new imports.
Profitability is strong, supported by the healthy interest yield of about 25% in
9M12. Excluding all expenses and credit losses, the resulting risk-adjusted
margin was 5.5% in 9M12, providing a considerable buffer against potential
stresses (the loss rate in the previous crisis was below 4%) and margin
squeezes, as the segment is becoming more competitive.
Liquidity risk is moderate, as Europlan's funding maturities are slightly longer
than that of lease receivables. Refinancing risk per se is also limited, as the
company may simply deleverage to meet repayments, as was the case in the last
crisis, but the downside of this hypothetic unwinding scenario would be reduced
franchise and profitability.
Capitalisation is currently solid, with a debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio of 3.8x at
end-Q312. Fitch expects this ratio to increase somewhat after Europlan's planned
borrowings in Q412 and Q113, but the company plans to keep the debt to equity
ratio at around 4x which is still reasonable for the current rating level and is
significantly below 6.0x, as covenanted under major borrowing agreements.
Europlan is controlled (61.3% stake) by Baring Vostok Private Equity Fund II,
which is managed by Baring Vostok Capital Partners. Another 25% is owned by
private equity fund Capital International and the rest by management. Fitch
expects Baring Vostok to pursue an exit via sale to a strategic investor after
dissolution of the fund scheduled for 2014. However, other possible options
include selling the Europlan stake to another Baring Vostok fund or its direct
distribution to the fund's investors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An extended track record of solid performance, strong asset quality metrics upon
gradual seasoning of the lease book, and continued funding diversification could
lead to an upgrade of the ratings.
Should the company's gearing increase significantly above the targeted level,
impairing its ability to absorb losses, this could lead to the Outlook being
revised back to Stable. Problems in debt refinancing which potentially exceeded
Europlan's ability to deleverage could also exert downward pressure on the
ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
ZAO Europlan
Long-term foreign-currency IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook revised to Positive
from Stable
Short-term foreign-currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Local Currency Long Term IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook revised to Positive from
Stable
National Long Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(rus)'; Outlook revised to Positive
from Stable
