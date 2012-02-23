Feb 23 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded five and affirmed three classes
of Prudential Mortgage Capital Funding ROCK commercial mortgage pass-through
certificates, series 2001-C1. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the
end of this release.
The downgrades reflect an increase in expected losses, the potential for
additional interest shortfalls, and adverse selection as the transaction becomes
increasingly concentrated. Specifically, the class H notes rating has been
capped at 'Asf' due to the potential of interest shortfalls affecting the notes
as discussed in the 'Criteria for Rating Caps in Global Structured Finance'.
Fitch modeled additional losses of 21.1% of the remaining transaction balance.
Seven of the remaining 14 loans are in special servicing representing 65.6% of
the outstanding balance. Currently 17.7% the collateral are ARD loans.
As of the February 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal
balance has been paid down by 89.7% to $89 million from $908.2 million at
issuance. Currently, interest shortfalls are affecting classes J through O.
The largest contributor to loss (7.4% of pool balance) is a 436,573 square foot
(sf) industrial portfolio in Ohio. The loan transferred to Special Servicer in
December 2007. Two of the three properties that comprise the portfolio have
already been foreclosed on. The most recent valuation of the property by the
special servicer indicated significant losses upon liquidation of the
properties.
The next largest contributor to losses (15.1%) is a 762,776 sf industrial
property located in Seymour, IN. The loan transferred to Special Servicing in
November 2010 and is currently real estate owned (REO). Fitch expects losses
upon liquidation of the loan.
Fitch downgrades the following class and revises the Recovery Estimate (RE) as
indicated:
--$13.6 million class H notes to 'Asf' from 'AAsf'; Outlook to Negative from
Stable;
--$22.7 million class J notes to 'BBB-sf' from 'BBB+sf'; Outlook to Negative
from Stable;
--$6.8 million class K notes to 'BBsf' from 'BBB-sf'; Outlook to Negative from
Stable;
--$4.5 million class L notes to 'Bsf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook to Negative from
Stable;
--$9.1 million class M notes to 'Csf/RE: 15%' from 'CCsf/RE: 100%'.
Fitch affirms the following classes as indicated:
--$7.5 million class F notes at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$13.6 million class G notes at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$4.5 million class N notes at 'Csf'; RE to 0% from 75%.
Fitch does not rate class O. Classes A-1, A-2, B, C, D, E, and X-1 have paid in
full.
Fitch has previously withdrawn the ratings on the interest only class X-2 notes.
Additional information on Fitch's criteria for analyzing U.S. CMBS transactions
is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S.
Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
under the following headers:
Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011);
--'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21,
2011);
--'Criteria for Rating Caps in Global Structured Finance' (Aug. 9, 2011).
