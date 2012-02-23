Feb 23 - Fitch Ratings has taken actions on Banco Santander (SAN)'s subsidiaries in Latin America, following the recent downgrade of SAN's Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and Viability Rating (VR) on Feb. 13, 2012 (see below). The rating actions differ across subsidiaries and countries. A complete detail of the rating actions for each individual subsidiary is included at the end of this release. Fitch believes Latin America remains strategically important to SAN. Indeed, SAN's ability to successfully diversify its business away from Spain over the years is viewed as a strength for the group. The drivers for the IDRs of SAN's Latin American subsidiaries differ. The majority are driven by support from SAN; in one case (Santander Chile), IDRs are driven by the intrinsic financial strength of this subsidiary, as measured by its VR. Should the IDRs of SAN deteriorate further, it may be that an increasing number of IDRs of SAN's Latin American subsidiaries may be driven by their VRs, provided these remain at current levels or are upgraded over time. Country ceilings also play a role and some support-driven IDRs may be constrained. Broadly speaking, those subsidiaries' IDRs which are support-driven have been downgraded and remain on Negative Outlook, reflecting the weakening of SAN's ability to provide support. In turn, the subsidiary with IDRs driven by VRs, have been affirmed since these do not incorporate any potential support from SAN. National Ratings assigned to SAN's Latin American subsidiaries have been affirmed as the relative strength of the issuer or the support of its parent allows the national scale ratings to remain at their current levels. On Feb. 13, 2012, Fitch downgraded SAN's Long-term Foreign Currency IDR to 'A' from 'AA-', maintaining the Negative outlook. This followed a two-notch downgrade of Spain's sovereign Long-term IDR and reflects the marked deterioration in the operating environment of SAN's home market (see 'Fitch Downgrades Santander to 'A'/Negative Outlook Following Sovereign Action', dated Feb. 13, 2012, for further details on SAN and the rationale behind its ratings downgrade). Rating actions were taken on the following SAN Latin American subsidiaries: Banco Santander Chile (San Chile): San Chile's IDRs and National Ratings are now driven by its VR. They do not factor in any support from its parent. SAN Chile's VR at 'a+' has been affirmed. San Chile's IDRs, National Ratings, and VR reflect its market-leadership position and its strong franchise within Chile, whose economy continues to perform well. The ratings also reflect the subsidiary's healthy asset quality, strong profitability and independent funding and capital positions. In Fitch's view, SAN Chile is, to a large degree, ring-fenced from the rest of the Santander group thanks to strong regulatory oversight conducted by the Chilean Banking Regulator. In addition, SAN Chile's Board and management teams enjoy a high degree of operating independence and the bank is not subject to interference from SAN in its day to day decision making procedures. SAN Chile's standalone capital and liquidity positions are strong, while its exposure to the Santander group is insignificant and constrained by stringent local regulatory rules. Liquidity has been significantly strengthened and SAN Chile benefits from a sizeable, historically stable, and well-diversified retail deposit base. In addition, SAN Chile has significantly reduced refinancing risk and exposure to more price-sensitive deposits by building a liquidity cushion. Banco Santander Brasil(SAN Brasil): SAN Brasil's IDRs and National Ratings are driven by support from SAN. SAN Brasil is strategic for SAN, having contributed around 28% of consolidated net income in 2011. SAN Brasil's VR reflects its healthy capital and independent funding position supported by its growing franchise and conservative lending strategy and risk controls. SAN Brasil's Foreign Currency Long and Short Term IDRs are constrained by Brazil's Country Ceiling (BBB+). The Local currency Long Term IDR is not constrained; it has been affirmed, but its Outlook is revised to Negative, reflecting the outlook on SAN's Long-term IDR. Fitch believes a one notch difference between the unconstrained Long-term IDR of SAN Brasil and its parent is appropriate. Should SAN's Long-term IDR be further downgraded, similar action will be taken on the IDRs of SAN Brasil. Santander Leasing S.A. Arrendamento Mercantil (SAN Leasing Brasil): Fitch has affirmed the National Ratings of SAN Leasing Brasil. These are driven by potential support from SAN Brasil, its parent, which is, in turn, driven by support from SAN. Fitch believes SAN Leasing Brasil is an integral part of SAN Brasil's franchise and does not differentiate between the credit risk of the Brazilian subsidiaries. Banco Santander Mexico (SAN Mexico): SAN Mexico's IDRs are driven by support from SAN. SAN Mexico is strategic to SAN, as this is the second largest contributor in Latin America to the group's consolidated earnings. Fitch believes a one notch differential between the Long-term IDRs of SAN Mexico and its parent is merited. SAN Mexico's Long-term IDRs are on Negative Outlook, reflecting the outlook on the Long-term IDR of SAN. SAN Mexico's Long-term IDRs are not constrained by Mexico's Country Ceiling of 'A-'. Should the Long-term IDR of SAN be downgraded, the Long-term IDRs of SAN Mexico will also be affected. However, the downside potential for SAN Mexico's Long-term IDRs is limited as these will not fall below 'BBB+' as long as the bank's VR remains at 'bbb+'. San Mexico's VR is driven by its relevant and growing franchise, strong risk management, sound capital ratios and improving profitability, although it also considers the company's lower than peers margins and the challenges arising from above average loan growth recently. Even under a scenario of San Mexico's IDRs being downgraded to 'BBB+', its National Ratings would not be affected. Casa de Bolsa Santander, S.A. de C.V. (SAN Casa de Bolsa Mexico): SAN Casa de Bolsa Mexico's National Ratings are affirmed. Fitch believes this securities firm forms an integral part of SAN Mexico's franchise. The agency makes no distinction between the credit risk of SAN Casa de Bolsa Mexico and SAN Mexico. The rating actions are as follows: Banco Santander Chile: --Foreign and local currency Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook; Rating Watch Negative removed; --Foreign and local currency short-term IDRs affirmed at 'F1' --Viability Rating affirmed at 'a+'; Rating Watch Negative removed; --Support rating affirmed at '1'; --Long-term national rating affirmed at 'AAA(cl)'; Stable Outlook --Short-term national rating affirmed at 'N1+(cl)'; --Senior unsecured bonds foreign currency long-term rating affirmed at 'A+'; --Senior unsecured short term notes foreign currency short-term rating affirmed at 'F1'. --National long term rating of senior unsecured bonds affirmed at 'AAA(cl)'; --National long term rating of Subordinated bonds affirmed at 'AA(cl)'; --National equity rating affirmed at 'Primera Clase nivel 1'. Banco Santander (Brasil): --Foreign currency long-term Issuer Default Rating affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook; this rating is constrained by Brazil's Country Ceiling of 'BBB+'; --Foreign currency short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'; --Local currency long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable; --Local currency short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'; --Viability rating affirmed at 'bbb' --Support rating affirmed at '2'; --National long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA(bra)'; Stable Outlook; --National short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)'. Senior notes due 2015: --Long-term Foreign Currency rating affirmed at 'BBB+'. Senior notes due 2017 --Long-term Foreign Currency rating affirmed at 'BBB+'. Santander Leasing S.A. Arrendamento Mercantil: --National long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA(bra)'; Stable Outlook; --National short-term rating at affirmed 'F1+(bra)'. 4th and 5th Debentures Issue --National long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA(bra)'. Santander Leasing S.A. Arrendamento Mercantil (Ex ABN AMRO Arrendamento Mercantil S.A.) - 4th, 5th and 6th Debentures Issue --National long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA(bra)'. Banco Santander (Mexico): --Long Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable. --Long Term Local Currency Issuer Default Rating downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'; Outlook Negative. Rating Watch Negative removed. --Short Term Foreign and Local currency Issuer Default Rating affirmed at 'F1' --Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+' --Support Rating affirmed at '1' --Long-term national rating affirmed at 'AAA(mex)'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term national rating affirmed at 'F1+(mex)'; --Long-term national rating for local currency senior unsecured debt issues affirmed at 'AAA(mex)'; --Long-term national rating for local issues of market linked securities affirmed at 'AAA(emr)(mex)'. Casa de Bolsa Santander, S.A. de C.V. --Long-term national rating affirmed at 'AAA(mex)'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term national rating affirmed at 'F1+(mex)'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011); --'National Ratings Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011); --'Treatment of Hybrids in Bank Capital Analysis' (Jul. 11, 2011); --'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities' (Dec. 15, 2011).