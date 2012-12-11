Dec 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'BB' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on St. Louis-based cable, connectivity, and networking products maker Belden Inc. are unaffected by its proposed approximately $516 million acquisition of Syracuse, N.Y.-based PPC, a manufacturer of connectivity products used in the delivery of content by broadband service providers. The company intends to fund the acquisition with proceeds from the recent divestitures of its Thermax and Raydex cable businesses ($265 million), cash on hand (cash balances totaled about $386 million on Sept. 30, 2012), and $200 million of revolving credit borrowings. The company's issue-level and recovery ratings are unaffected by the revolver borrowings, as we already assume the revolver is fully drawn in our recovery analysis. (For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Belden published on Aug. 13, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) Pro forma for the transaction Standard & Poor's adjusted leverage will increase very modestly to approximately 3.65x from 3.5x at Sept. 30, 2012, but we expect leverage to decline to the low-3.0x area over the next year, through modest EBITDA growth and mandatory debt repayments. Belden's financial profile is supported by solid cash flow characteristics due to good working capital management and moderate capital spending needs. We believe that the company has sufficient liquidity and room within the rating to pursue both its strategic growth and shareholder return objectives. We believe that the acquisition is a modest strength to the company's business risk profile, as it expands and enhances the company's connectivity offerings in the broadcast vertical, and should aid profitability as PPC's operating margins are higher than most of Belden's existing product portfolio. We do not foresee any major integration risks. The company has an established track record of successfully integrating acquisitions of similar size and scope. The ratings on Belden Inc. reflect the company's "fair" business risk profile, characterized by its participation in the highly competitive and cyclical cable, connectivity, and networking markets and its exposure to volatile raw material pricing and foreign currency rates. The ratings also reflect its "significant" financial profile, with pro forma leverage in the mid-3x area. Belden's diversification into higher margin, value-added specialty products and vertical/geographic market expansion, along with "adequate" liquidity and good cash flow characteristics, partly offset these risks.