Feb 23 - With positive economic numbers and narrowing spreads, corporate credit conditions in the U.S. are on the rebound. The distress ratio decreased to 13.2% on Feb. 15 from 15.3% on Jan. 18, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Distressed Debt Monitor: The U.S. Distress Ratio Falls To 13.2% In February." "The distress ratio is now at its lowest point since July but still much higher than the 4% figure a year ago," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. Standard & Poor's distress ratio is the number of distressed securities divided by the total number of speculative-grade-rated issues. Distressed credits are speculative-grade-rated issues that have option-adjusted spreads of more than 1,000 basis points (bps) relative to Treasuries. The S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index distress ratio decreased to 5.8% in January from 6.5% in December, while the corporate distress ratio decreased to 15.3% from 16.6%. The default rate, which is a lagging indicator of distress, increased to 2.4% on Jan. 31 from 1.98% at the end of December. In February, the number of distressed corporate entities decreased slightly. A total of 150 companies had issues trading with spreads of 1,000 bps and higher as of Feb. 15, down from 171 in January. Also, the count of affected issues decreased to 203 from 235. "Distressed issues are the weakest of the speculative-grade population," said Ms. Vazza. "Therefore, their recovery prospects are low." Currently, among the distressed issues with available recovery ratings, about 60% have recovery ratings of '5' or '6', indicating only negligible to modest recovery in the event of default. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided.