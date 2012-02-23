Feb 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it views
Radian Group Inc.'s announced intention to issue a tender offer to
repurchase outstanding debt maturing in February 2013 as an opportunistic
repurchase of outstanding debt. The action therefore does not change our view of
the issuer credit rating on Radian or the financial strength ratings on its
operating subsidiaries. We believe Radian has more-than-adequate resources
either to redeem the outstanding debt due 2013 through a tender offer, or
otherwise to retire the debt in its entirety when it comes due in 12 months.
However, we remain concerned with the company's capital adequacy and its ability
to repay the debt due in 2015 and 2017. We do not expect Radian's operating
companies to have dividending capacity to the holding company in 2012 or 2013,
significantly limiting the holding company's financial flexibility. Radian's
operating performance for 2011 failed to meet our expectations (see Radian
Guaranty Inc. Rating Lowered To 'B' From 'B+'; Outlook Negative, published Jan.
30, 2012, on RatingsDirect). The company's
loan delinquency inventory, while improving throughout 2011, remained high,
and new notices of delinquencies (NODs) did not decline rapidly enough to
support a recovery of earnings. We remain concerned with the potential for
adverse reserve development if macroeconomic conditions remain weak. However,
the current ratings contemplate continued losses through 2012 with a
trajectory toward break-even operating results by the end of 2013 due to
improving NOD trends.