Feb 23 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded two and affirmed two classes issued by Crest 2002-1, Ltd./Corp (Crest 2002-1). The affirmations to the senior notes are a result of delevering of the capital structure. Alternatively, the downgrades are a result of negative credit migration. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. Since Fitch's last rating action in March 2011, approximately 38.5% of the collateral has been downgraded. Currently, 71.2% of the portfolio has a Fitch derived rating below investment grade and 37.8% has a rating in the 'CCC' category and below, compared to 65.8% and 33.3%, respectively, at the last rating action. Over this period, the percentage of collateral experiencing interest shortfalls has increased to 36.8% from 33.6%. Additionally, the class A notes have received $29 million in paydowns since the last rating action for a total of $271.6 million in principal repayment since issuance. This transaction was analyzed under the framework described in the report 'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs' using the Portfolio Credit Model (PCM) for projecting future default levels for the underlying portfolio. The default levels were then compared to the breakeven levels generated by Fitch's cash flow model of the CDO under the various default timing and interest rate stress scenarios, as described in the report 'Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs'. Fitch also analyzed the structure's sensitivity to the assets that are distressed, experiencing interest shortfalls, and those with near-term maturities. The breakeven rates in Fitch's cash flow model for the class A notes are generally consistent with the ratings assigned below. For the class B and C notes, Fitch analyzed each class' sensitivity to the default of the distressed assets ('CCC' and below). Given the high probability of default of the underlying assets and the expected limited recovery prospects upon default, the class B notes have been downgraded to 'CCsf', indicating that default is probable. Similarly, the class C notes have been affirmed at 'Csf', indicating that default is inevitable. The Stable Outlook on the class A notes is primarily driven by Fitch's view that the notes will continue to delever. Fitch does not assign outlooks to classes rated 'CCC' and below. Crest 2002-1 is a static collateralized debt obligation (CDO) that closed on March 27, 2002. The current portfolio consists of 25 bonds from 17 obligors, of which 83% are commercial mortgage backed securities (CMBS) and 17% are real estate investment trust (REIT) debt securities and from the 1999 through 2002 vintages. Fitch has taken the following actions as indicated: --$53,406,610 class A notes affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook to Stable from Negative; --$57,288,134 class B-1 notes downgraded to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; --$33,040,192 class B-2 notes downgraded to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; --$35,612,500 class C notes affirmed at 'Csf'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs' (Oct. 6, 2011); --'Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs (Sept. 15, 2011).