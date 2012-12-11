(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: KBC Bank - Mortgage Pandbrieven here
Dec 11 - Fitch Ratings has assigned KBC Bank's (KBC; 'A-'/Stable/'F1') fixed
rate mortgage covered bonds - pandbrieven - of EUR1.25bn a final 'AAA' rating
with a Stable Outlook.
The rating is based on KBC's Long-Term IDR of 'A-', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap)
of 4 (moderate risk) and overcollateralisation (OC) of at least 48%.
The Stable Outlook on the covered bond rating mirrors the Stable Outlook on
KBC's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and the agency's stable expectations
for both the cover assets and OC maintenance. Although the Outlook on Belgium's
sovereign rating ('AA'/'F1+') is Negative, a one-notch downgrade would not
necessarily lead to a downgrade of the covered bonds.
In terms of the sensitivity of the covered bonds' rating, the 'AAA' rating would
be vulnerable to a downgrade, all else being equal, if one of the following
occurred: KBC's IDR was downgraded to 'BBB+', or if the D-Cap worsened by at
least one category, to D-Cap 3 (moderate-high discontinuity risk) or the OC
level decreased below 48.0%, which is the minimum OC in line with the 'AAA'
covered bond rating.
The breakeven OC supports a 'AA' rating on a probability of default (PD) basis
and a further two notches based on stressed 91% recoveries given default on the
pandbrieven. The breakeven OC for the rating will be affected, among others, by
the profile of the covered bonds compared to the cover assets. Therefore it
cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.
The D-Cap of 4 for this programme reflects the moderate risk of discontinuity of
payments on pandbrieven assuming an insolvency of KBC. If KBC defaults, the
pandbrieven benefit from a 12-month maturity extension and a pre-funded reserve
covering three months of interest, resulting in a moderate risk assessment of
the liquidity gap and systemic risk component of the D-Cap. The same moderate
risk assessment applies to the cover pool-specific alternative management
section of the D-Cap, based on a capable in-house developed IT system but taking
into account the specifics of the management of all-sums mortgages and mandates.
Fitch has assessed asset segregation as representing a low discontinuity risk,
given the protection provided by the pandbrieven legislative framework against
commingling, set-off and claw back risk. There is a residual risk of some cover
assets being returned to the issuer's insolvency estate, if it can be
established with certainty that they will not be needed to repay covered bonds.
The same low risk assessment applies to the systemic alternative management
section of the D-Cap, incorporating the role of the cover pool monitor and of
the special estate administrator under Belgian law.
As there are no privileged derivatives registered in this programme, the
associated risk is deemed very low for the purpose of the D-Cap assessment.
The final cover pool (EUR3.5bn as of November 2012), consists of first-ranking
Belgian housing loans to prime borrowers. The portfolio's weighted average (WA)
original mortgage-to-value ratio is 85.4%, with a WA current indexed
loan-to-value of 72.0%. Of the loans, 60.5% are partially secured by a mortgage
mandate. For these loans, Fitch applied low recoveries given default, as no
actual security has been put in place initially; rather, a right to register a
mortgage exists. The agency has calculated a 'AAA' cumulative credit loss of
7.6%.
All loans in the cover pool are fixed rate. Post issuer default, this exposes
the portfolio to significant market value loss in a stressed upward interest
rate environment. In a 'AAA' scenario, the agency has assumed a 40% haircut in
case of liquidation of the cover assets. The initial covered bonds have a
maturity of five years, which is less than the 11.1 years for the cover assets.
Combined with the stressed refinance rate applied to a fixed rate pool, maturity
mismatches account for a large part of the 'AAA' breakeven OC.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)