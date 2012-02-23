Feb 23 () - Overview -- Weakness in U.S.-based helicopter services provider Bristow Group Inc.'s margins has negatively affected its operating performance and leverage measures. -- We are affirming all of our ratings, including the 'BB' corporate credit rating, on Bristow. At the same time, we are revising the rating outlook to negative from stable. -- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that leverage could exceed 4x if the company is unable to improve margins. Rating Action On Feb. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Houston-based Bristow Group Inc. to negative from stable and affirmed all of its ratings, including the 'BB' corporate credit rating, on the company. Rationale The outlook revision reflects the potential that Bristow's leverage could exceed our downgrade threshold of 4x in fiscal 2013. Its operating performance has been below expectations in fiscal 2012 (which ends March 31) due to softer operating margins brought on by higher operating costs. At the same time, adjusted debt, which captures in the impact of leases, has increased to about $1 billion from under $900 million in the year ago fiscal third quarter. The company has also authorized a $100 million share buyback program and a $20 million dividend program. Because of these factors, Bristow's last-12-months (LTM) leverage, as of Sept. 30, 2011, was 3.9x--a level we consider to be aggressive for the current rating category. Through the first three quarters of fiscal 2012, Bristow's margins have been below our expectations, with Standard & Poor's adjusted EBITDA margin averaging about 20% and gross margin at about 29% (versus fiscal 2011 adjusted EBITDA margin at near 22% and gross margin above 30%). Bristow has cited higher personnel compensation and pension costs, as well as higher operating costs (such as maintenance) for the decline and has said that it's focusing on passing through more of these costs to customers. However, we see the risk that margins could continue to be weak if customers do not embrace more of these costs and believe that if Bristow is unable to return gross margin to the 30% level, leverage is likely to exceed 4x in fiscal 2013. The ratings on Bristow continue to reflect our view of its participation in the highly cyclical and volatile oil and gas industry, exposure to weather and seasonal fluctuations that might limit flight hours, aggressive financial policy, and the capital spending needs inherent in the aviation industry. Our ratings also reflect that Bristow's earnings and funds from operations (FFO) tend to be more stable than its oilfield services peers' due to contract structure, geographic diversity, and its mostly production-oriented versus development work for exploration and production (E&P) companies. We consider Bristow's business risk to be "fair" and its financial risk to be "aggressive" (as our criteria define the terms). Bristow is one of the largest providers of helicopter services to the offshore oil and gas industry. Including unconsolidated affiliates, the company operates nearly 570 aircraft. Bristow's significant market share results in a stable customer base, somewhat limiting the volatility of margins as compared with other oilfield services providers. The company is well diversified, with exposure to Europe, West Africa, Australia, and North America, adding to Bristow's stability and leaving it as one of the most consistent financial performers among similarly rated oilfield services peers. Including Standard & Poor's analytical adjustments for operating leases, postretirement obligations, and other debt-like obligations, Bristow had approximately $1.02 billion of adjusted debt as of Dec. 31, 2011. Bristow has said that it will favor operating leases to outright ownership for new helicopter builds, which will mitigate the need to prefund its spending program (we treat operating leases as debt). Looking to fiscal 2013, we project that Bristow will generate approximately $200 million in FFO, resulting in free operating cash flow of $75 million to $100 million. Our expectation is that Bristow's large aircraft equivalent (LACE) fleet size will be approximately 156 helicopters and that the average rate on these aircraft (LACE rate) will be approximately $7.6 million annually. We forecast a capital spending budget of $100 million to $125 million and project that operating leases will add about $225 million to our adjusted debt calculation. At a 30% gross margin assumption, we see leverage in fiscal 2013 in the high 3x area (approximately $330 million of annual EBITDA) and at a 29% gross margin assumption, we expect leverage to be in the low 4x range (roughly $310 million of annual EBITDA). Bristow derives nearly all of its revenue from serving the cyclical and volatile offshore oil and gas industry (although Bristow is tied more closely to the less risky production segment than to exploration). In addition, unfavorable weather conditions and reduced daylight hours, such as in the North Sea during the winter, can limit flight hours. Bristow competes with CHC Helicopter in most major international markets and often just one or two local helicopter operators in smaller markets. We consider the company's contract structure as generally favorable for credit quality. Contract structure tends to be of long-duration, ranging between two to five years in most international markets, with fixed monthly fees that generally contribute about 65% of Bristow's revenue, providing some revenue stability. Liquidity We consider Bristow's liquidity to be "adequate" under our criteria, incorporating the following expectations and assumptions: -- Total liquidity was approximately $335 million as of Dec. 31, 2011, including $245 million in cash on its balance sheet and about $90 million of availability on its $200 million revolving credit facility. -- We expect that sources of liquidity will exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next year. We also forecast that sources minus uses would still be positive even if EBITDA were to decline by 15% to 20%. -- We expect FFO to be $200 million in fiscal 2013--a level we forecast will leave free operating cash flow of $50 million to $100 million. We project that the company will spend $100 million to $125 million next year as it increasingly leases more aircraft (which we think could add an incremental $225 million to adjusted debt). -- We forecast that Bristow will spend approximately $50 million on stock repurchases in fiscal 2013 and that it will pay roughly $25 million in dividends. -- Bristow's ability to use sales of older aircraft to help fund spending supports the liquidity profile. In fiscal year 2011, Bristow received approximately $20 million in proceeds from the disposal of 16 aircraft and other equipment. -- The company has two financial covenants under its credit facility, which include a maximum leverage ratio of 4x and minimum interest coverage of 3x. The company has adequate cushion under its financial covenants. Recovery analysis For the full recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Bristow, published Oct. 18, 2011, on RatingsDirect. Outlook The negative outlook reflects the potential that Bristow will not be successful in passing through its higher operating costs, thereby hurting margins, in particular its gross margin to below 30%. We expect that if Bristow generates gross margin below 29% in fiscal 2013, this will lead to profitability that results in leverage slightly above 4x. On the other hand, we could stabilize the outlook if we believe Bristow will achieve leverage of 3x to 3.5x over the next couple of years, which we can envision if Bristow improves margins, pays down its debt, or generates LACE rates that significantly outpace our current 3% annual growth rate assumption. Related Criteria And Research 2008 Corporate Criteria: Our Rating Process, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Bristow Group Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB/Negative/-- BB/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed Bristow Group Inc. Senior Secured BBB- Recovery Rating 1 Senior Unsecured BB Recovery Rating 4 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.