Feb 23 () - Overview
-- Weakness in U.S.-based helicopter services provider Bristow Group
Inc.'s margins has negatively affected its operating performance and leverage
measures.
-- We are affirming all of our ratings, including the 'BB' corporate
credit rating, on Bristow. At the same time, we are revising the rating
outlook to negative from stable.
-- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that leverage could
exceed 4x if the company is unable to improve margins.
Rating Action
On Feb. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Houston-based Bristow Group Inc. to negative from stable and affirmed all of
its ratings, including the 'BB' corporate credit rating, on the company.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects the potential that Bristow's leverage could
exceed our downgrade threshold of 4x in fiscal 2013. Its operating performance
has been below expectations in fiscal 2012 (which ends March 31) due to softer
operating margins brought on by higher operating costs. At the same time,
adjusted debt, which captures in the impact of leases, has increased to about
$1 billion from under $900 million in the year ago fiscal third quarter. The
company has also authorized a $100 million share buyback program and a $20
million dividend program. Because of these factors, Bristow's last-12-months
(LTM) leverage, as of Sept. 30, 2011, was 3.9x--a level we consider to be
aggressive for the current rating category.
Through the first three quarters of fiscal 2012, Bristow's margins have been
below our expectations, with Standard & Poor's adjusted EBITDA margin
averaging about 20% and gross margin at about 29% (versus fiscal 2011 adjusted
EBITDA margin at near 22% and gross margin above 30%). Bristow has cited
higher personnel compensation and pension costs, as well as higher operating
costs (such as maintenance) for the decline and has said that it's focusing on
passing through more of these costs to customers. However, we see the risk
that margins could continue to be weak if customers do not embrace more of
these costs and believe that if Bristow is unable to return gross margin to
the 30% level, leverage is likely to exceed 4x in fiscal 2013.
The ratings on Bristow continue to reflect our view of its participation in
the highly cyclical and volatile oil and gas industry, exposure to weather and
seasonal fluctuations that might limit flight hours, aggressive financial
policy, and the capital spending needs inherent in the aviation industry. Our
ratings also reflect that Bristow's earnings and funds from operations (FFO)
tend to be more stable than its oilfield services peers' due to contract
structure, geographic diversity, and its mostly production-oriented versus
development work for exploration and production (E&P) companies. We consider
Bristow's business risk to be "fair" and its financial risk to be "aggressive"
(as our criteria define the terms).
Bristow is one of the largest providers of helicopter services to the offshore
oil and gas industry. Including unconsolidated affiliates, the company
operates nearly 570 aircraft. Bristow's significant market share results in a
stable customer base, somewhat limiting the volatility of margins as compared
with other oilfield services providers. The company is well diversified, with
exposure to Europe, West Africa, Australia, and North America, adding to
Bristow's stability and leaving it as one of the most consistent financial
performers among similarly rated oilfield services peers.
Including Standard & Poor's analytical adjustments for operating leases,
postretirement obligations, and other debt-like obligations, Bristow had
approximately $1.02 billion of adjusted debt as of Dec. 31, 2011. Bristow has
said that it will favor operating leases to outright ownership for new
helicopter builds, which will mitigate the need to prefund its spending
program (we treat operating leases as debt).
Looking to fiscal 2013, we project that Bristow will generate approximately
$200 million in FFO, resulting in free operating cash flow of $75 million to
$100 million. Our expectation is that Bristow's large aircraft equivalent
(LACE) fleet size will be approximately 156 helicopters and that the average
rate on these aircraft (LACE rate) will be approximately $7.6 million
annually. We forecast a capital spending budget of $100 million to $125
million and project that operating leases will add about $225 million to our
adjusted debt calculation. At a 30% gross margin assumption, we see leverage
in fiscal 2013 in the high 3x area (approximately $330 million of annual
EBITDA) and at a 29% gross margin assumption, we expect leverage to be in the
low 4x range (roughly $310 million of annual EBITDA).
Bristow derives nearly all of its revenue from serving the cyclical and
volatile offshore oil and gas industry (although Bristow is tied more closely
to the less risky production segment than to exploration). In addition,
unfavorable weather conditions and reduced daylight hours, such as in the
North Sea during the winter, can limit flight hours. Bristow competes with CHC
Helicopter in most major international markets and often just one or two local
helicopter operators in smaller markets. We consider the company's contract
structure as generally favorable for credit quality. Contract structure tends
to be of long-duration, ranging between two to five years in most
international markets, with fixed monthly fees that generally contribute about
65% of Bristow's revenue, providing some revenue stability.
Liquidity
We consider Bristow's liquidity to be "adequate" under our criteria,
incorporating the following expectations and assumptions:
-- Total liquidity was approximately $335 million as of Dec. 31, 2011,
including $245 million in cash on its balance sheet and about $90 million of
availability on its $200 million revolving credit facility.
-- We expect that sources of liquidity will exceed uses by at least 1.2x
over the next year. We also forecast that sources minus uses would still be
positive even if EBITDA were to decline by 15% to 20%.
-- We expect FFO to be $200 million in fiscal 2013--a level we forecast
will leave free operating cash flow of $50 million to $100 million. We project
that the company will spend $100 million to $125 million next year as it
increasingly leases more aircraft (which we think could add an incremental
$225 million to adjusted debt).
-- We forecast that Bristow will spend approximately $50 million on stock
repurchases in fiscal 2013 and that it will pay roughly $25 million in
dividends.
-- Bristow's ability to use sales of older aircraft to help fund spending
supports the liquidity profile. In fiscal year 2011, Bristow received
approximately $20 million in proceeds from the disposal of 16 aircraft and
other equipment.
-- The company has two financial covenants under its credit facility,
which include a maximum leverage ratio of 4x and minimum interest coverage of
3x. The company has adequate cushion under its financial covenants.
Recovery analysis
For the full recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Bristow, published
Oct. 18, 2011, on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the potential that Bristow will not be
successful in passing through its higher operating costs, thereby hurting
margins, in particular its gross margin to below 30%. We expect that if
Bristow generates gross margin below 29% in fiscal 2013, this will lead to
profitability that results in leverage slightly above 4x.
On the other hand, we could stabilize the outlook if we believe Bristow will
achieve leverage of 3x to 3.5x over the next couple of years, which we can
envision if Bristow improves margins, pays down its debt, or generates LACE
rates that significantly outpace our current 3% annual growth rate assumption.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Bristow Group Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BB/Negative/-- BB/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed
Bristow Group Inc.
Senior Secured BBB-
Recovery Rating 1
Senior Unsecured BB
Recovery Rating 4
