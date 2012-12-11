OVERVIEW -- We assigned our ABOVE AVERAGE mortgage originator review ranking to RPM Mortgage Inc. after reviewing its origination process for prime residential mortgages, which includes both conventional and jumbo loans. The ranking reflects ABOVE AVERAGE qualitative and quantitative subrankings. -- The ranking reflects our opinion of the company's knowledgeable and experienced management team, conservative underwriting process, effective internal controls, and proficient origination management strategy. Dec 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its ABOVE AVERAGE mortgage originator review (MOR) ranking to RPM Mortgage Inc. (RPM Mortgage, the company) after reviewing its origination process for prime residential mortgages, which includes both conventional and jumbo loans. RPM Mortgage, established in 1986 as a real estate brokerage firm and transformed to a mortgage originator in 2000, is a privately held company located in Alamo, Calif. It operates through a retail-only mortgage origination model whereby all agents who interact with clients are RPM Mortgage employees. The company operates more than 75 retail branches and is licensed in nine states (California, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Texas, and Washington) but currently concentrates most of its origination within its western regions. RPM Mortgage primarily originates conventional, conforming residential loans that adhere to the standards established by government-sponsored entities (primarily Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac) and FHA-eligible loans. In addition, the company also originates prime jumbo residential loans with balances of up to $2.5 million. Jumbo originations currently comprise less than 20% of the company's overall origination volume by balance. The ranking reflects our view of the following key factors: Strengths: -- Well established retail underwriting model; -- Conservative underwriting practices; -- Strong appraisal valuation and origination practices; and -- Closely monitored operating structure with external and internal quality control checks. Weaknesses: -- Corporate governance and policies as related to the company's concentrated ownership structure; and -- Lack of an independent risk management function, but recently hired a Director of Risk and Counterparty whose responsibilities are developing in relation to strategic and operational initiatives. The overall ABOVE AVERAGE ranking reflects our ABOVE AVERAGE quantitative subranking of the historical loan performance and our ABOVE AVERAGE qualitative subranking of the loan origination and underwriting process. The ABOVE AVERAGE qualitative subranking for operational functions reflects our opinion of the company's overall knowledge and experience in eight key areas. These areas are: management and organization, including financial position; risk management; broker/correspondent/retail loan officer management; underwriting; prefunding data quality; post-funding quality control; appraisal/valuation management; and regulatory compliance. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Mortgage Originator Review Criteria For U.S. RMBS, published April 17, 2012.