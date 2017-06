Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Finance and Leasing Companies CriteriaDec 11 - Fitch Ratings has published an updated criteria report outlining the methodology used by Fitch to analyze finance and leasing companies (FLCs) on a global basis. This report updates and replaces the prior report dated Dec. 12, 2011. There were no substantive changes. The full 'Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria' report is available on the Fitch web site 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (August 2012) --Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies (August 2012) Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies