CHICAGO (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 23, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today affirmed its 'B' issue-level rating on the revolving credit facility of
Southlake, Texas-based online travel services company Sabre Holdings Corp.'s
operating subsidiary, Sabre Inc., following the company's proposal to amend
the loan and extend the maturity date to Sept. 30, 2016. The recovery rating
on the revolver remains at '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%
to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. In addition,
we assigned the proposed extended portion of the company's term loan due Sept.
30, 2017 an issue-level rating of 'B' with a recovery rating of '3'.
The revolving credit facility commitment will likely begin at $500 million. If
the commitment exceeds $400 million, the commitment will reduce to $400
million on March 30, 2013, the original maturity date. Sabre is also looking
to extend at least $750 million of its existing $2.9 billion term loan to
September 2017. Both the revolving credit facility and the extended term loan
will be subject to a "springing" maturity. If Sabre's 8.35% notes due 2016 are
still outstanding and total debt leverage exceeds 4.5x, the revolving credit
facility and the extended term loan will mature on Dec. 15, 2015.
Additionally, the revolving credit facility will mature on June 30, 2014 if as
of that date more than $750 million of term loan borrowings with a maturity
date before Dec. 31, 2016 remain outstanding.
The corporate credit rating on Sabre is 'B' and the rating outlook is stable.
The 'B' rating incorporates our assumption of fairly stable operating
performance, despite the company's ongoing dispute with one of its airline
customers and competitive pressure at its online travel agency, Travelocity.
We expect that overall growth in the travel market will more than offset the
specific risks that Sabre faces. We assess the company's business risk profile
as "fair" (based on our criteria), reflecting its market-leading position in
travel distribution in the U.S. and growing demand for travel-related
services. We view Sabre's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," as the
company still faces significant debt maturities in 2014 and its debt leverage
remains high, at more than 5x. We expect that the company will seek to
refinance the remainder of its 2014 maturities, as well as its senior notes
due 2016.
The stable rating outlook incorporates Standard & Poor's expectation that
Sabre's credit measures will gradually improve in 2012. However, contract
disputes and litigation with its airline customers remain a risk factor in the
rating, especially if this leads to a disruption of the global distribution
system (GDS) business model (a GDS is an intermediary between travel suppliers
(airlines, hotels, car renters, cruises, etc.) and travel agencies). If we
become convinced that airlines will not be successful in circumventing GDSs,
airline litigation is satisfactorily resolved, and the company can sustain its
EBITDA margin and reduce its sizable 2014 maturities to less than $1 billion,
we could raise the rating. On the other hand, if the airlines are able to
disintermediate GDSs, leading to margin deterioration, or if Sabre is unable
to make meaningful progress in refinancing its sizable 2014 maturities well in
advance of them coming due, we could lower the rating. (For the latest
complete corporate credit rating rationale, see Standard & Poor's research
report on Sabre published Jan. 13, 2012.)
RATINGS LIST
Sabre Holdings Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/--
Amended & extended revolver due 2016 B
Recovery Rating 3
New Rating
Sabre Inc.
Extended term loan due 2017 B
Recovery Rating 3
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.
Primary Credit Analyst: Andy Liu, CFA, Chicago (1) 312-233-7052;
andy_liu@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Michael Altberg, New York (1) 212-438-3950;
michael_altberg@standardandpoors.com
