Overview
-- U.S. insurer California Physicians' Service, which does business as
Blue Shield of California, has very strong risk-adjusted capitalization, a
strong competitive position, and very good earnings profile.
-- We are affirming our 'A' financial strength and issuer credit ratings
on California Physicians' Service. The outlook is stable.
-- We are withdrawing our ratings on California Physicians' Service at
the company's request.
Rating Action
On Dec. 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A' ratings
on California-based California Physicians' Service (d/b/a Blue Shield of
California). Subsequently, we withdrew the ratings at the company's request.
Rationale
The ratings reflect California Physicians' Service's very strong risk-adjusted
capital measures and solid competitive position in the California health
insurance market. Offsetting factors include a challenging regulatory
environment and geographic concentration in a single state with a large,
highly competitive insurance market. The company has a strong competitive
position in its core market and is the third-largest health insurer in
California. California Physicians' Service derives its overall market strength
from its strong brand equity, extensive provider networks, and competitive
product offerings.
Key financial metrics based on year-to-date September 2012 operating results,
are tracking with our expectations. Over the next few years, we had expected
the company to have an EBIT target return on revenue of around 3% given the
company's strategic plan to cap its net income at 2%. We expected membership
to remain stable at 2011 year-end levels. We also expected the company's
capital adequacy to remain redundant at 'AAA'.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflected our expectation for sustained strength of
California Physicians' Service's competitive position that enable it to
continue generating good financial performance and maintain strong
capitalization in the next 12 to 24 months.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
California Physicians' Service (d/b/a Blue Shield of California)
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A/Stable/--
Ratings Withdrawn
To From
California Physicians' Service (d/b/a Blue Shield of California)
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency NR/--/-- A/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency NR/--/-- A/Stable/--
