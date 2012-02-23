Feb 23 - OVERVIEW
-- We lowered our rating to 'D (sf)' on the class IV notes from Project
Funding Corp. II's series 2000-1 following a default in principal payment on
the final redemption date.
-- We withdrew our rating on the class III notes following the complete
paydown of the notes on their recent payment date.
Feb 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its rating on the
class IV notes from Project Funding Corp. II's series 2000-1, a collateralized
loan obligation (CLO) transaction. At the same time, we withdrew our rating on
class III notes following the complete paydown of the notes (see list).
We lowered our rating on the class IV notes to 'D (sf)' following a shortfall
in the final payment of the amount owed to the class IV noteholders on the
final redemption date. On the final redemption date, the class IV notes had an
outstanding balance of $15.70 million. Based on the termination agreement, the
proceeds applied to pay down the notes totaled $14.11 million. This resulted
in a $1.59 million default in the notes' principal payment.
We withdrew our rating on the class III notes following the complete paydown
of the notes on their recent payment date.
RATING ACTIONS
Project Funding Corp. II 2000-1
Rating
Class To From
III NR B+ (sf)
IV D (sf) CCC-(sf)
NR--Not Rated.