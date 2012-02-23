Feb 23 - OVERVIEW -- We lowered our rating to 'D (sf)' on the class IV notes from Project Funding Corp. II's series 2000-1 following a default in principal payment on the final redemption date. -- We withdrew our rating on the class III notes following the complete paydown of the notes on their recent payment date. Feb 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its rating on the class IV notes from Project Funding Corp. II's series 2000-1, a collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction. At the same time, we withdrew our rating on class III notes following the complete paydown of the notes (see list). We lowered our rating on the class IV notes to 'D (sf)' following a shortfall in the final payment of the amount owed to the class IV noteholders on the final redemption date. On the final redemption date, the class IV notes had an outstanding balance of $15.70 million. Based on the termination agreement, the proceeds applied to pay down the notes totaled $14.11 million. This resulted in a $1.59 million default in the notes' principal payment. We withdrew our rating on the class III notes following the complete paydown of the notes on their recent payment date. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011. -- General Criteria: Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011. -- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009. -- Application Of Supplemental Tests For Rating Global Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009. -- Surveillance Methodology For Global Cash Flow And Hybrid CDOs Subject To Acceleration Or Liquidation After An EOD, published on Sept. 2, 2009. -- General Criteria: Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, published June 3, 2009. -- Update To General Cash Flow Analytics Criteria For CDO Securitizations, published Oct. 17, 2006. -- CDO Spotlight: General Cash Flow Analytics For CDO Securitizations, published Aug. 25, 2004. -- Global Cash Flow And Synthetic CDO Criteria, published March 21, 2002. RATING ACTIONS Project Funding Corp. II 2000-1 Rating Class To From III NR B+ (sf) IV D (sf) CCC-(sf) NR--Not Rated.