Feb 23 - The Obama administration's white paper on corporate tax reform leaves many details unresolved, but Fitch sees the potential for the reform proposal to have large and widely varying effects on the financial profiles of major corporate sectors. The key elements of the framework, if ultimately passed in some form by Congress, could have a significant effect on effective tax rates paid by various industries and the treatment of overseas earnings of U.S. multinationals as a result of the introduction of a worldwide minimum tax regime. As we noted in a 2011 report analyzing prospective effects of a hypothetical reform framework that closely resembles the administration's proposal, the retail sector is likely to be the biggest beneficiary of tax overhaul legislation that would cut the statutory corporate tax rate from 35% to 28% with a substantial curtailment of loopholes and tax subsidies for corporations. Companies in the energy sector would suffer most as a result of the elimination of subsidies and an increase in effective tax rates to levels more in line with the proposed 28% top rate. The Treasury Department white paper clearly singles out U.S.-based manufacturers for preferential treatment in any future tax bill, proposing a reduction in the statutory rate to 25%, compared with the 28% rate for nonmanufacturing sectors. However, tax incentives supporting domestic manufacturing and employment could conceivably be offset, at least partially, as a result of stricter tax treatment of overseas earnings under a worldwide tax rate framework. Many multinational manufacturers may therefore not benefit unambiguously from the reform plan. The retail sector would benefit the most from tax reform, given the industry's high proportion of U.S.-generated income. Retailers have paid some of the highest corporate cash tax rates over the last five years, and have received relatively little benefit from tax credits and deductions. A statutory rate cut would therefore reduce retailers' effective tax rates, which we estimate at an average of 35% over the past five years. Conversely, certain segments of the energy sector would see the biggest negative effect. Global independent energy companies could see a negative effect of as much as five percentage points to their FCF/debt metric, with the integrated oil and gas companies likely seeing the largest effects. We expect industry segments with the greatest absolute negative effect to FCF (e.g. energy) to still benefit from strong pro forma credit metrics. As such, it is likely that tax reform structured around the administration plan would have little or no effect on ratings for most corporate issuers. Given the relatively limited revenue generation potential of the Treasury proposal, we believe future negotiations over tax reform (whether before or after the November elections) may ultimately include potential elimination or reduction of key deductions that provide cash benefits to corporate issuers. Among these are a possible curtailment of interest expense deductibility and possible changes to accelerated depreciation rules for firms with high levels of capital spending. Any inclusion of a permanent extension of the research and development tax credit would also be significant, particularly for pharmaceutical and technology firms.