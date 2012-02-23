Feb 23 - The Obama administration's white paper on corporate tax
reform leaves many details unresolved, but Fitch sees the potential for the
reform proposal to have large and widely varying effects on the financial
profiles of major corporate sectors.
The key elements of the framework, if ultimately passed in some form by
Congress, could have a significant effect on effective tax rates paid by various
industries and the treatment of overseas earnings of U.S. multinationals as a
result of the introduction of a worldwide minimum tax regime.
As we noted in a 2011 report analyzing prospective effects of a hypothetical
reform framework that closely resembles the administration's proposal, the
retail sector is likely to be the biggest beneficiary of tax overhaul
legislation that would cut the statutory corporate tax rate from 35% to 28% with
a substantial curtailment of loopholes and tax subsidies for corporations.
Companies in the energy sector would suffer most as a result of the elimination
of subsidies and an increase in effective tax rates to levels more in line with
the proposed 28% top rate.
The Treasury Department white paper clearly singles out U.S.-based manufacturers
for preferential treatment in any future tax bill, proposing a reduction in the
statutory rate to 25%, compared with the 28% rate for nonmanufacturing sectors.
However, tax incentives supporting domestic manufacturing and employment could
conceivably be offset, at least partially, as a result of stricter tax treatment
of overseas earnings under a worldwide tax rate framework. Many multinational
manufacturers may therefore not benefit unambiguously from the reform plan.
The retail sector would benefit the most from tax reform, given the industry's
high proportion of U.S.-generated income. Retailers have paid some of the
highest corporate cash tax rates over the last five years, and have received
relatively little benefit from tax credits and deductions. A statutory rate cut
would therefore reduce retailers' effective tax rates, which we estimate at an
average of 35% over the past five years.
Conversely, certain segments of the energy sector would see the biggest negative
effect. Global independent energy companies could see a negative effect of as
much as five percentage points to their FCF/debt metric, with the integrated oil
and gas companies likely seeing the largest effects.
We expect industry segments with the greatest absolute negative effect to FCF
(e.g. energy) to still benefit from strong pro forma credit metrics. As such, it
is likely that tax reform structured around the administration plan would have
little or no effect on ratings for most corporate issuers.
Given the relatively limited revenue generation potential of the Treasury
proposal, we believe future negotiations over tax reform (whether before or
after the November elections) may ultimately include potential elimination or
reduction of key deductions that provide cash benefits to corporate issuers.
Among these are a possible curtailment of interest expense deductibility and
possible changes to accelerated depreciation rules for firms with high levels of
capital spending. Any inclusion of a permanent extension of the research and
development tax credit would also be significant, particularly for
pharmaceutical and technology firms.