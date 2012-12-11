Dec 11 - Data for the third quarter suggests that Spanish regions can meet their aggregate deficit target in 2012, Fitch Ratings says. But this is not yet certain and will require the regions to have maintained their consolidation efforts in Q4, when expenditure is often concentrated. Spanish regions reported a cumulative negative current account balance of EUR0.595bn for Q312 and a deficit of EUR9.790bn, equivalent to an accumulated consolidated deficit of 0.93% of GDP. This is significantly less than three-quarters of the annual target of 1.5%. Current revenues rose by an average of 2.3% in Q312 from a year earlier, and current expenditure fell by 2.6%. We would caution that the 2.3% increase in revenue, based on central government estimates of revenue collection, is vulnerable to the contraction in the Spanish economy. The final deficit reading for the first nine months of the year will also depend on accounting adjustments, which have been large in recent years. Nevertheless, Spanish regions are implementing sharp reductions in operating expenditure and capital expenditure, which is positive, even if not all of them will hit their deficit targets. The 9M12 figures are better than those for 9M11, when the regions reported a deficit of EUR23.399bn or 2.2% of GDP. Staff costs have been reduced by an aggregate of 4.4% yoy, suggesting an intensification of the austerity measures announced since summer 2011. Castile la Mancha, Valencia, Catalonia and the Balearic Islands all had above-average reductions. As many as 10 autonomous communities have reported a positive current balance. Capital expenditure was EUR7.582bn in the first 9 months of 2012, a 26% decrease year on year. If the current balance does not improve in the last quarter, we think autonomous communities will further delay capital expenditure projects in order to comply with fiscal targets. There are wide regional variations. Murcia and Navarre have already exceeded the 1.5% target, although Navarre's data may not be directly comparable with that of other regions. Catalonia, Andalucia and Extremadura will find the target challenging but the improvement from 2011 is still impressive. It is still unclear whether and how the central government would intervene under the Budgetary Stability Law if the regions miss targets. Any such intervention would be politically sensitive. Our ratings of the Spanish regions already acknowledge the significant efforts made to cut expenditure, which are supportive of the ratings even where the deficit target is likely to be narrowly missed. But hitting fiscal targets would be a key step toward restoring investor confidence in the regions.