Dec 11 - Data for the third quarter suggests that Spanish regions can meet
their aggregate deficit target in 2012, Fitch Ratings says. But this is not yet
certain and will require the regions to have maintained their
consolidation efforts in Q4, when expenditure is often concentrated.
Spanish regions reported a cumulative negative current account balance of
EUR0.595bn for Q312 and a deficit of EUR9.790bn, equivalent to an accumulated
consolidated deficit of 0.93% of GDP. This is significantly less than
three-quarters of the annual target of 1.5%. Current revenues rose by an average
of 2.3% in Q312 from a year earlier, and current expenditure fell by 2.6%.
We would caution that the 2.3% increase in revenue, based on central government
estimates of revenue collection, is vulnerable to the contraction in the Spanish
economy. The final deficit reading for the first nine months of the year will
also depend on accounting adjustments, which have been large in recent years.
Nevertheless, Spanish regions are implementing sharp reductions in operating
expenditure and capital expenditure, which is positive, even if not all of them
will hit their deficit targets. The 9M12 figures are better than those for 9M11,
when the regions reported a deficit of EUR23.399bn or 2.2% of GDP.
Staff costs have been reduced by an aggregate of 4.4% yoy, suggesting an
intensification of the austerity measures announced since summer 2011. Castile
la Mancha, Valencia, Catalonia and the Balearic Islands all had above-average
reductions. As many as 10 autonomous communities have reported a positive
current balance.
Capital expenditure was EUR7.582bn in the first 9 months of 2012, a 26% decrease
year on year. If the current balance does not improve in the last quarter, we
think autonomous communities will further delay capital expenditure projects in
order to comply with fiscal targets.
There are wide regional variations. Murcia and Navarre have already exceeded the
1.5% target, although Navarre's data may not be directly comparable with that of
other regions. Catalonia, Andalucia and Extremadura will find the target
challenging but the improvement from 2011 is still impressive. It is still
unclear whether and how the central government would intervene under the
Budgetary Stability Law if the regions miss targets. Any such intervention would
be politically sensitive.
Our ratings of the Spanish regions already acknowledge the significant efforts
made to cut expenditure, which are supportive of the ratings even where the
deficit target is likely to be narrowly missed. But hitting fiscal targets would
be a key step toward restoring investor confidence in the regions.