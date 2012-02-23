Feb 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Cosan S.A. Industria e Comercio and on its controlling holding company Cosan Ltd. (jointly Cosan; BB/Stable/--) are not immediately affected by the company's announcement of its acquisition of 49% of the controlling shares of America Latina Logistica S.A. (ALL; not rated) for R$896 million in cash. The acquisition is subject to a series of conditions, which will take some time to be met. Although we believe the cash outflow for the acquisition will weaken Cosan's liquidity and we don't expect immediate operational benefits, we factor in our ratings the potential benefit from Cosan's and Shell International Petroleum Co. Ltd.'s joint venture, Raizen, which once fully integrated, may offset the reduction in cash reserves. Cosan will benefit from Raizen's dividends, which will be its most important cash inflow. Moreover, Cosan, excluding Raizen, doesn't have significant short-term maturities and its most significant investment--in its logistics subsidiary Rumo--will be financed by the Brazilian Development Bank's low-interest, long-term loan. Cosan will also benefit from cash generation from its other subsidiaries, which are ramping up production. We will monitor how the deal evolves and the company's strategy to manage cash and obligations. The transaction is subject to approvals from the Brazilian antitrust authority, the transportation regulatory body, and ALL's remaining controlling shareholders. Cosan has to accept the terms and conditions of the admission in the shareholder's agreement.