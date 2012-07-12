July 12 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded its Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on
SUPERVALU INC. (SVU) and its subsidiaries to 'CCC' from 'B' and has
revised its ratings on the company's credit facilities and notes as shown in the
rating list below. As of June 16, 2012, the company had $6.3 billion of debt
outstanding including capital leases.
The downgrade reflects SVU's deteriorating operating results, indicating that
its strategy of making gradual price investments to become more competitive is
not gaining traction. Fitch sees additional execution risk associated with the
company's revised strategy that calls for more aggressive price investments, as
they may not yield higher sales volumes. There is also the potential for higher
financial leverage should the company be sold. Fitch believes a complete sale of
the business is unlikely, although a sale of the hard discount or independent
business could weaken the company's business profile.
SVU's results continue to disappoint, with first-quarter retail food
(supermarket) identical store (ID) sales down 3.7%, and hard discount ID sales
(Save-A-Lot) down 3.4%. Sales in the independent business (wholesale
distribution) were essentially flat. These declines follow a 2.8% decline in ID
sales in fiscal 2012 and a 6.0% decline in fiscal 2011.
The company's weak operating results and the challenging environment have led
SVU's management to revise its operating strategy by accelerating price
investments and financing these investments with accelerated cost reductions.
Fitch believes that SVU's negative sales trends will be exacerbated over the
near term by this more aggressive pricing posture.
Longer term, accelerated price investments may not result in increased volumes,
as the entire grocery sector remains fiercely competitive and larger, more
capitalized retailers such as Kroger, Safeway and Walmart continue to invest in
price reductions as well. As a result, Fitch remains skeptical of Supervalu's
ability to narrow the ID sales gap over time.
The gross margin was down 10 basis points (bp) during the first quarter, and the
SG&A ratio was down 40bp, for a 50bp narrowing of the EBIT margin, from 2.5% in
1Q'11 to 2.0% in 1Q'12. SVU's EBIT margin has been pressured in recent years by
weak sales and the deleveraging of fixed costs as well as the impact of ongoing
price investments, declining to 2.6% in fiscal 2012 from 2.7% in fiscal 2011 and
3.2% in fiscal 2010.
Fitch believes that SVU's operating results will continue to weaken, and that
its credit profile could be pressured longer term, with the maturity of $1
billion of 8% notes in 2016 representing a significant hurdle.
Fitch expects ID sales will likely worsen and the gross margin will drift lower
over the next two years due to the accelerated price investments. This will be
offset in part by some expense leverage as the company tackles its cost
structure more aggressively. Fitch expects the EBIT margin will narrow from 2.6%
in fiscal 2012 (ending February 2012) to below 2.5% over the next two years.
EBITDA is expected to drop to below $1.7 billion this year, versus $1.8 billion
in fiscal 2012.
Adjusted debt/EBITDAR of 4.4x at June 16, 2012 may move only modestly higher
over the next two years, reflecting management's continued commitment to repay
debt with free cash flow (FCF), estimated by Fitch at around $300 million
annually over the next two years. Cash flow is helped by a reduction in capex to
$450 million - $500 million from $661 million in fiscal 2012, and the suspension
of the dividend, which saves $74 million annually.
Management has retained Goldman Sachs and Greenhill & Co. to help evaluate
strategic alternatives, which could include selling all or part of the company.
SVU has for the first time broken out its hard discount division (Save-A-Lot),
leaving it with three reportable segments - retail food, Save-A-Lot and
independent business.
An outright sale of the business would be complicated by the weak trends within
SVU's core retail food segment, and its heavy debt load. However, the hard
discount segment would be an attractive property to the right buyer, and the
independent business is relatively stable, and could garner some interest. The
sale of one or both of these properties could be deleveraging events in the near
term, assuming they sold for more than 3.6x EBITDA (the current debt/EBITDA for
the whole enterprise), and the proceeds were used for debt reduction.
SVU has arranged a new asset-based revolver and term loan (ABL) to replace the
current facilities, which are secured only by equity in subsidiaries. The new
$1.65 billion is secured primarily by inventories and the new $850 million term
loan is secured primarily by real estate. The new facilities eliminate
restrictive financial covenants.
The new facilities do not violate the limitations on lien covenants in the
existing notes, which will therefore remain unsecured. Fitch's existing recovery
analysis already assumes that the banks would come ahead of the notes and
receive a full recovery.
Fitch intends to publish revised recovery ratings and assign ratings to the new
credit facilities when they become effective in the next few weeks. With regard
to the existing capital structure, Fitch has allocated an assumed enterprise
value (EV) across the organization based on a division of the independent
business (supply chain) segment between SUPERVALU Inc. (75%) and the direct SVU
operating subsidiaries (25%), and a division of the retail segment based on the
number of stores at each entity.
This refinancing extends the company's maturity schedule, compared with the
existing revolver maturity in 2015, and existing term loan maturities in 2015
and 2018. The company's key upcoming maturities are $140 million of notes in
2013, $490 million of notes and the $200 million A/R facility in 2014, and $1
billion of notes in 2016. The company should be able to handle the 2013-2014
maturities with free cash flow, leaving the next big hurdle in May 2016, when
the $1 billion in notes comes due.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
A downgrade could result if negative ID sales persist, suggesting the company is
not reversing traffic declines, or if operating margins narrow more than
expected, leading to weaker FCF and credit metrics. In addition, the company has
some refinancing risk longer term, with $1 billion of notes coming due in May of
2016.
Fitch has downgraded the following ratings:
SUPERVALU INC.
--IDR to 'CCC' from 'B';
--$1.5 billion bank facilities to 'B/RR2' from 'BB-/RR2';
--Term Loan B to 'B/RR2' from 'BB-/RR2';
--Senior unsecured notes to 'CCC/RR4' from 'B/RR4'.
New Albertson's, Inc.
--IDR to 'CCC' from 'B';
--Senior unsecured notes to 'CCC/RR4' from 'B/RR4'.
American Stores Company, LLC
--IDR to 'CCC' from 'B';
--Senior unsecured notes to 'B-/RR3' from 'B+/RR3'.