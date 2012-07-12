(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed UniCredit Credit Management Bank S.p.A.'s (UCCMB) Italian residential and commercial mortgage special servicer ratings at 'RSS1-' and 'CSS1-', respectively. The affirmation reflects the very experienced senior management team with minor role changes demonstrating management continuity and stability in UCCMB's operations. Numerous projects to improve processes and add innovation highlight the commitment to continuous improvement driven from the top of the organisation. The ratings further reflect UCCMB's strong quality management. The external network of professionals and lawyers, part of UCCMB's business model, is controlled and effectively managed by UCCMB. The use of sophisticated technology to monitor and evaluate external staff effective linked with an incentivised pay structure was recognised by the ISO 9001 Quality Accreditation. Driven by its status as a bank, UCCMB has a strong risk management programme with enhanced reporting in place. The internal audit function benefits from resource and expertise provided by its parent, UniCredit SpA. Recent efforts resulted in further enhancement of an already strong risk management framework. The ratings are further supported by UCCMB's technology. Stable systems show a high level of automation, which is favourable compared to peers. The complete workflow including quality assessment of loan files and assignment to staff is highly sophisticated. The effort to continuously improve is demonstrated by the recent implementation of a web interface for third parties to purchase individual loans or loan packages. Fitch notes a slight deduction in average training hours provided by UCCMB to internal and external staff during 2011 compared to 2010, which continues to be below Fitch's benchmark of 40 hours. This is mitigated by experienced management and operational staff and innovative online training methods such as E-Learning TV. UCCMB benefits from the financial strength of its parent company UniCredit SpA. Fitch downgraded Unicredit SpA's Issuer Default Rating to 'A-'/Negative/'F2' from 'A'/Negative/'F1' on 20 December 2011. Fitch has incorporated this downgrade into its servicer rating analysis of UCCMB. The results in UCCMB's special servicing show improved recovery performance despite being in a difficult market environment with total recoveries against GBV for 2011 at 65% (2010: 62%) and secured recoveries GBV 82% (2010: 79%). As of 31 December 2011, UCCMB's total servicing portfolio comprised 1,001,443 loans (2010: 990,553) totalling EUR41.7bn gross book value (2010: EUR38bn). The NPL portfolio of 10 securitised transactions comprised 39,826 loans totalling EUR6.9bn. Total secured positions accounted for 72,728 loans (2010: 67,433) totalling EUR11.4bn (2010: EUR10.1bn). The increase in portfolio size is due to the merger with Aspra Finance on 1 January 2011. Fitch employed its global and Italian servicer rating criteria in analysing the servicer's operations and financial condition, with the former including a comparison against similar Italian servicers as part of the review process. The analysis is based on information provided to Fitch by UCCMB. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)