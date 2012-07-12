(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed UniCredit Credit Management Bank
S.p.A.'s (UCCMB) Italian residential and commercial mortgage special servicer
ratings at 'RSS1-' and 'CSS1-', respectively.
The affirmation reflects the very experienced senior management team with minor
role changes demonstrating management continuity and stability in UCCMB's
operations. Numerous projects to improve processes and add innovation highlight
the commitment to continuous improvement driven from the top of the
organisation. The ratings further reflect UCCMB's strong quality management. The
external network of professionals and lawyers, part of UCCMB's business model,
is controlled and effectively managed by UCCMB. The use of sophisticated
technology to monitor and evaluate external staff effective linked with an
incentivised pay structure was recognised by the ISO 9001 Quality Accreditation.
Driven by its status as a bank, UCCMB has a strong risk management programme
with enhanced reporting in place. The internal audit function benefits from
resource and expertise provided by its parent, UniCredit SpA. Recent efforts
resulted in further enhancement of an already strong risk management framework.
The ratings are further supported by UCCMB's technology. Stable systems show a
high level of automation, which is favourable compared to peers. The complete
workflow including quality assessment of loan files and assignment to staff is
highly sophisticated. The effort to continuously improve is demonstrated by the
recent implementation of a web interface for third parties to purchase
individual loans or loan packages.
Fitch notes a slight deduction in average training hours provided by UCCMB to
internal and external staff during 2011 compared to 2010, which continues to be
below Fitch's benchmark of 40 hours. This is mitigated by experienced management
and operational staff and innovative online training methods such as E-Learning
TV.
UCCMB benefits from the financial strength of its parent company UniCredit SpA.
Fitch downgraded Unicredit SpA's Issuer Default Rating to 'A-'/Negative/'F2'
from 'A'/Negative/'F1' on 20 December 2011. Fitch has incorporated this
downgrade into its servicer rating analysis of UCCMB.
The results in UCCMB's special servicing show improved recovery performance
despite being in a difficult market environment with total recoveries against
GBV for 2011 at 65% (2010: 62%) and secured recoveries GBV 82% (2010: 79%).
As of 31 December 2011, UCCMB's total servicing portfolio comprised 1,001,443
loans (2010: 990,553) totalling EUR41.7bn gross book value (2010: EUR38bn). The
NPL portfolio of 10 securitised transactions comprised 39,826 loans totalling
EUR6.9bn. Total secured positions accounted for 72,728 loans (2010: 67,433)
totalling EUR11.4bn (2010: EUR10.1bn). The increase in portfolio size is due to
the merger with Aspra Finance on 1 January 2011.
Fitch employed its global and Italian servicer rating criteria in analysing the
servicer's operations and financial condition, with the former including a
comparison against similar Italian servicers as part of the review process. The
analysis is based on information provided to Fitch by UCCMB.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)