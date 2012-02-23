Overview -- Private-equity sponsor Hellman and Friedman LLC has acquired the U.S. higher education enterprise resource planning (ERP) software business unit of SunGard Data Systems Inc. for approximately $1.775 billion and combined it with Hellman's own education institution-focused ERP software business Datatel Inc. to form Sophia L.P. -- The combined entity has $1.7 billion in credit facilities, comprising a $125 million revolver facility, a $1.075 billion term loan, and a $530 million senior unsecured bridge facility. -- We are finalizing the previously assigned preliminary ratings and assigning a 'B' corporate credit rating to the combined company, as well as a 'B+' issue-level rating to its first-lien debt and a 'CCC+' issue-level rating to its unsecured notes. -- The stable rating outlook primarily reflects the combined entity's improved business position, and our expectation that the company will maintain consistent near-term profitability with no material integration issues. Rating Action On Feb. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' corporate credit rating to Sophia L.P. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned a 'B+' issue-level rating (one notch higher than the 'B' corporate credit rating) to the company's first-lien senior secured credit facility, which includes a $125 million revolver facility and a $1.075 billion term loan. The recovery rating is '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. In addition, we assigned a 'CCC+' issue-level rating to the company's $530 million in senior unsecured notes. The recovery rating is '6' indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default. Rationale The ratings reflect Sophia's "highly leveraged" (as we define the term in our criteria) financial profile, and our view that near-term integration risks offset the combined company's improved market position. Sophia is the leading provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP) software products to more than 2,300 higher education institutions. The company primarily operates in North America, but has a growing client base in Asia, Europe, and South America. Its suite of ERP software modules includes solutions for student administration, financial aid, finance, human resources, and fundraising. We view Sophia's business risk profile as "fair," reflecting the company's leading market position, a revenue base in which approximately 92% of the combined entity's total revenues are contractually recurring or sales to existing customers, and good customer diversity. However, these factors are offset in part by a relatively narrow business profile and near-term integration execution risk, given a merger of this scale. Pro forma trailing-12-month revenue for the September 2011 quarter grew 2.3% from the year-earlier period to approximately $670 million, on growth in new software sales and continued increases in maintenance revenues. Pro forma adjusted EBITDA margins grew in the period to the mid-30% area, reflecting cost-reduction actions and growth in its higher-margin maintenance service revenues. Standard & Poor's expects Sophia's revenues and operating margins to continue to improve modestly over the next few quarters, reflecting its price increases for maintenance revenues, new license sales, and some integration synergies. Standard & Poor's views Sophia's financial risk profile as highly leveraged. Given moderate revenue growth, we expect leverage to vary between the mid-7x and mid-6x areas over the next year due to the seasonal nature of the company's cash flows and our expectation that incremental debt will partly fund increases in working capital. Despite cyclical working capital and cash flow characteristics, we expect the combined entity is likely to generate positive annual free operating cash flow (FOCF). Liquidity Pro forma for the merger, we expect the company to have "adequate" liquidity, comprising a $125 million revolving facility, expected cash balances of about $35 million, and expected FOCF of about $75 million to $90 million per year. Operating cash flows, however, are highly seasonal, as more than two-thirds of the company's annual cash flows occur during the second and third quarters, with the company relying on it revolver and cash balances in the fourth and first quarters. Finally, the company does not have any significant maturities through 2015. Our assessment of Sophia's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect cash sources to cover uses by about 1.5x over the near term, reflecting low mandatory debt payments. -- We expect net sources to turn negative if there is a 20% decline in EBITDA, reflecting the company's modest scale of operations. -- The current rating does not incorporate any significant acquisitions or shareholder payments. -- In addition, we expect the company will maintain adequate cushion under its financial covenants. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Sophia published Dec. 9, 2011, on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is stable, reflecting the combined entity's good market position and our expectation that the company will maintain consistent profitability and positive annual FOCF. Sophia's relatively stable installed base of customers, related contractually recurring maintenance revenues, and expected good FOCF provide critical rating support. We could lower the rating if debt approaches a seasonal peak of about 8x due to higher-than-expected seasonal borrowing, reduced sales, or margin compression. The potential for a positive rating action is limited over the next year due to the company's highly leveraged financial profile and limited ability to materially reduce leverage. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List New Rating Sophia L.P. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- Senior Secured $1.075 mil. term loan due 2018 B+ Recovery Rating 2 $125 mil. revolver due 2016 B+ Recovery Rating 2 Senior Unsecured $530 mil. 9.75% sr notes due 2018 CCC+ Recovery Rating 6