Overview -- U.S. radio and TV broadcaster LBI Media Inc.'s (LBI) parent LBI Media Holdings Inc. missed its Oct. 15, 2012, interest payment on its 11% senior discount notes due 2013 (unrated) and subsequently made the missed interest payment within its 30-day grace period. -- On Dec. 10, 2012, LBI announced an extension of deadline for its subpar debt exchange offer for the 8.5% senior subordinated notes due 2017 and 11% senior discount notes due 2013. -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on the company to 'CC' from 'D' to reflect the interest payment and the default cure. -- The negative rating outlook reflects our expectation that we would lower the corporate credit rating to 'SD' (selective default) upon completion of the exchange offer and lower the issue-level rating on the 8.5% senior subordinated notes due 2017 to 'D'. Rating Action On Dec. 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Burbank, Calif.-based LBI Media Inc. (LBI) to 'CC' from 'D'. The outlook is negative. The issue-level rating on the company's 8.5% senior subordinated notes due 2017 remains 'CC', and the recovery rating on this debt remains unchanged at '6' (0% to 10% recovery expectation). Upon the exchange, we will lower the issue-level rating on the 8.5% senior subordinated notes due 2017 to 'D'. The issue-level rating on the company's 9.25% senior secured notes due 2019 remains 'CCC'. The recovery rating on this debt remains unchanged at '3' (50% to 70% recovery expectation). Rationale We raised the corporate credit rating to 'CC' from 'D' based on LBI Media Holdings' disclosure that it made the interest payment (about $3.8 million) on its 11% senior discount notes and had cured the default. On July 17, 2012, LBI announced its intent to deleverage its balance sheet by reducing the outstanding principal amount of debt issued by LBI and LBI Media Holdings. Subject to conditions, the company had offered to exchange at below par value new second-priority secured springing subordinated notes due 2020 or holding company notes due 2017 for its 8.5% subordinated notes and 11% discount notes. As of Dec. 10, 2012, noteholders had tendered 76.3% of the principal amount of outstanding senior subordinated notes, and 72.7% of the principal amount of the outstanding senior discount notes not held by LBI Media Holdings (about 83.3% including debt held by the company). We estimate the company has the required consent from senior subordinated noteholders and the senior discount noteholder to modify their respective debt indentures. The exchange is conditioned upon, among other things, an amendment of the existing senior secured note indenture to allow for the subpar debt exchange. As of Dec. 10, 2012, LBI has consent from holders of about 29% of the outstanding principal balance. The amendment requires the consent from holders of more than 50% of principal. We view LBI's business risk profile as "weak" (as per our criteria), given its cash flow concentration in a small number of large U.S. Hispanic markets, intense competition for audiences and advertisers from much larger rivals like Univision Communications Inc., and risks surrounding TV network start-ups. In the third-quarter 2012, revenue grew 5.3% over the prior-year period, led by 7.6% growth in the TV segment. EBITDA declined by 23% because of ongoing investments in programming and increased administration costs. We view the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged." Debt to EBITDA (adjusted for operating leases and including the 11% holding company senior discount notes) was extremely high, at 23x and EBITDA coverage of interest was fractional, at 0.5x for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012. We expect EBITDA coverage of interest to remain meaningfully less than 1x over the intermediate term, causing LBI to rely on revolver availability to meet a portion of cash interest payments. Under our base-case scenario, we believe LBI will benefit from expanding market coverage of Estrella. Estrella's key advantage is its strategy of counterprogramming the dominant U.S. Hispanic network, Univision. We expect high-single to low-double-digit percentage revenue growth in the TV segment, and low- to mid-single-digit percentage rate consolidated revenue growth, as growth in the TV segment is offset by flat to low-single-digit percent declines in the radio segment. We expect operating costs to continue to grow at a mid- to high-single-digit percentage rate as TV programming costs and increased selling-and-administration costs outweigh cost cuts in the radio segment. As a result, absent any meaningful progress restructuring the balance sheet, we believe EBITDA could be down to flat over our 2012 and 2013 projection period, and annual discretionary cash flow deficits could be in the mid-$20 million area. We score LBI's management and governance as "weak." The company has a history of Sarbanes-Oxley internal control material weaknesses over financial reporting, and does not maintain a board consisting of a majority of independent directors nor an independent audit committee. Our assessment reflects the founding owner's material controlling ownership, and LBI's aggressive business and financial policy. Loans to shareholders and affiliate relationship that provide for free use of unsold advertising time may reflect the interests of controlling shareholders above those of other stakeholders. Liquidity We regard LBI's liquidity as "weak" to meet uses over the next 12 to 18 months because of the maturity of its $41.8 million senior discount notes in October 2013, along with our expectation for continued reliance on its revolving credit facility to meet a portion of interest payments. LBI's liquidity sources include availability under its $50 million revolving credit facility due 2016 and cash balances of about $7.5 million as of Sept. 30, 2012. Borrowings under the revolving credit facility were $17.9 million as of Sept. 30, 2012. As of Nov. 14, 2012, LBI has borrowed an additional $8.8 million under its revolving credit facility. Discretionary cash flow was negative $29.2 million for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012, and negative $4.1 million for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2012. Uses of liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months include our estimate of more than $20 million of estimated discretionary cash flow deficits and $41.8 million of discount notes maturing on Oct. 15, 2013. Cash sources could potentially include the net proceeds from asset sales. In October 2012, LBI agreed to sell KTCY-FM for $6 million and sell owned Los Angeles real estate for $13.6 million. The sales are expected to close in the first half of 2013; however, we expect the net proceeds will be used to permanently repay outstanding revolver borrowings. The revolving credit agreement contains a maintenance covenant of 3.5x maximum first-priority debt to EBITDA with respect to revolver borrowings. The ratio will be reduced to 3.0x to 1.0x if the subpar exchange is completed. We expect that the company will have an adequate margin of compliance with financial covenants to access full availability under the revolver. Recovery analysis Please see our recovery report on LBI, published April 27, 2012, on RatingsDirect. Outlook The negative rating outlook reflects our expectation that we would lower the corporate credit rating to 'SD' (selective default) upon completion of the exchange offer and lower the issue-level rating on the 8.5% senior subordinated notes due 2017 to 'D'. We will reassess the corporate credit rating on further review of the result of the exchange offer and documents, and business trends. It is our preliminary expectation that, in the event the tender offers succeed, we would not raise the corporate credit rating higher than the previous 'CCC' level based on the company's still excessively high debt leverage, negative discretionary cash flow, and fractional EBITDA coverage of interest expense. Related Criteria And Research -- Criteria For Assigning 'CCC+', 'CCC', 'CCC-', And 'CC' Ratings, Oct. 1, 2012 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Upgraded To From LBI Media Inc. Corporate Credit Rating CC/Negative/-- D/--/-- Ratings Unchanged LBI Media Inc. Senior Secured CCC Recovery Rating 3 Subordinated CC Recovery Rating 6 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.