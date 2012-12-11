OVERVIEW -- We raised our special loan servicing ranking on First National Financial L.P. to ABOVE AVERAGE from AVERAGE. -- We affirmed our ABOVE AVERAGE commercial prime and master loan servicer rankings and subrankings for management and organization and loan administration. -- Our rankings reflect the company's stable and experienced management team and efficient servicing operations. Dec 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its special loan servicing ranking on First National Financial L.P. (FNF) to ABOVE AVERAGE from AVERAGE. At the same time, we affirmed our rankings on FNF as a commercial prime and master mortgage loan servicer in the Canadian market. The outlook is stable. In addition, we affirmed our subrankings for management and organization and loan administration at ABOVE AVERAGE. In accordance with our criteria, we believe the financial position to be SUFFICIENT. MAJOR RANKING FACTORS Strengths -- Effective and stable senior management; -- Sound technology environment; and -- Proactive business strategies. Weaknesses -- Lack of significant experience and tenure in middle management and staff. The overall ranking reflects our view of FNF's stable and experienced management team and staff and more than 20-year history of originating and servicing commercial loans for its own book and for third-party investors. Our rankings reflect our view of the company's sound management, effective technology, and prudent risk management. In our opinion, FNF has built an effective management team that continually seeks to improve the company's overall operations. The company has successfully reengineered its processes over the past several years, in our view, and now operates in a virtually paperless environment with improved workflow. We believe FNF's ongoing focus on staff training and development, along with its prudent risk management methodologies, have supported the company's consistent growth. FNF has employed additional technologies, such as an investor portal as the portfolio has grown. Senior management has indicated that it recognizes the importance of a well-trained staff and has made continued enhancements to the training it provides to all employees. The outlook is stable. FNF continues to exhibit consistent growth in its commercial loan portfolio. We believe the company maintains robust origination channels that promote continued, managed growth. We expect that FNF will maintain its position as a leading originator and servicer of commercial mortgages. Standard & Poor's believes the company to be well structured, organized, and directed to handle future growth. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Servicer Evaluation: First National Financial L.P., Aug. 9, 2010 -- Revised Criteria For Including RMBS, CMBS, And ABS Servicers On Standard & Poor's Select Servicer List, April 16, 2009 -- Servicer Evaluation Ranking Criteria: U.S., Sept. 21, 2004