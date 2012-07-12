(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 12 - Likely losses for holders of preference shares and subordinated debt as part of a recapitalization of the weaker Spanish banks are already reflected in our low ratings for these instruments, Fitch Ratings says. While the details of the Spanish bank recapitalization programme have not been finalised, the draft memorandum of understanding (MOU) indicates that preference shares and subordinated debt will be subject to significant burden sharing after allocating losses to equity holders. Four banks classified as Group 1 under the MOU and which are already owned by the Spanish state's Fund for Orderly Bank Restructuring (FROB) are particularly exposed. The total outstanding preference shares and subordinated debt at Banco Financiero y de Ahorros, (Bankia's parent), Banco de Valencia, NCG Banco, and Catalunya Banc is around EUR13bn. Catalunya Banc is not rated by Fitch, but we rate the preference shares of the other three at 'C' and their subordinated debt at 'CC'. This reflects our opinion that non-performance risk was high and burden-sharing was highly likely for these instruments, given the banks' weak fundamentals. The subordinated debt of banks that are not FROB-controlled, but which Fitch believes are likely to need some form of external support, are all currently rated in the Single-B category. These banks include Banco Castilla-La Mancha, whose parent Liberbank has a Viability Rating (VR) of 'bb-' and Banco Mare Nostrum (BMN) whose VR is 'b+'. The VRs reflect our view that these banks will need to recognize significant losses from the front-loading of their real estate risk exposures. Given the size of these expected losses, they could not be fully absorbed by internal capital generation and one-off capital gains. In the first half of 2012, BMN launched an offer to convert all outstanding retail preference shares and subordinated debt issues into customer deposits and so the impact of burden sharing would be more limited. The MOU, as expected, does not suggest burden sharing for senior debt. This is reflected in our ratings by the significant gap between IDRs/senior debt ratings and those for junior debt and hybrid securities. According to Fitch's criteria "Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities" dated 15 December 2011, bank hybrid securities are "notched" down from the VR. In Spain, preference shares are "notched" down five times to reflect loss severity and a higher risk on non-performance given the non-cumulative nature of coupons and that coupon deferral is triggered upon making a loss. Subordinated debt with no coupon flexibility is "notched" once from the VR. Burden sharing is increasingly common in recapitalisations of this type, but it has previously mainly affected institutional clients. This time it is likely to hit some of the banks' retail customers, who were sold these instruments as a way to make better returns than through a deposit account. Forcing losses on retail investors may have repercussions for the Spanish banks at a later stage both by damaging their reputation and from the potential for litigation over mis-selling, but the scale of this risk is currently hard to judge. The sale of subordinated debt and preference shares through banks' branch networks has been common practice in Spain for some time. We expect to comment further in the next couple of weeks on the MOU and its implications for Fitch-rated Spanish banks, including any potential impact from the creation of an external asset management company for impaired assets. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)