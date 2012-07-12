(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 12 - Likely losses for holders of preference shares and subordinated
debt as part of a recapitalization of the weaker Spanish banks are already
reflected in our low ratings for these instruments, Fitch Ratings says. While
the details of the Spanish bank recapitalization programme have not been
finalised, the draft memorandum of understanding (MOU) indicates that preference
shares and subordinated debt will be subject to significant burden sharing after
allocating losses to equity holders.
Four banks classified as Group 1 under the MOU and which are already owned by
the Spanish state's Fund for Orderly Bank Restructuring (FROB) are particularly
exposed. The total outstanding preference shares and subordinated debt at Banco
Financiero y de Ahorros, (Bankia's parent), Banco de Valencia, NCG Banco, and
Catalunya Banc is around EUR13bn. Catalunya Banc is not rated by Fitch, but we
rate the preference shares of the other three at 'C' and their subordinated debt
at 'CC'. This reflects our opinion that non-performance risk was high and
burden-sharing was highly likely for these instruments, given the banks' weak
fundamentals.
The subordinated debt of banks that are not FROB-controlled, but which Fitch
believes are likely to need some form of external support, are all currently
rated in the Single-B category. These banks include Banco Castilla-La Mancha,
whose parent Liberbank has a Viability Rating (VR) of 'bb-' and Banco Mare
Nostrum (BMN) whose VR is 'b+'. The VRs reflect our view that these banks will
need to recognize significant losses from the front-loading of their real estate
risk exposures. Given the size of these expected losses, they could not be fully
absorbed by internal capital generation and one-off capital gains. In the first
half of 2012, BMN launched an offer to convert all outstanding retail preference
shares and subordinated debt issues into customer deposits and so the impact of
burden sharing would be more limited.
The MOU, as expected, does not suggest burden sharing for senior debt. This is
reflected in our ratings by the significant gap between IDRs/senior debt ratings
and those for junior debt and hybrid securities.
According to Fitch's criteria "Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar
Securities" dated 15 December 2011, bank hybrid securities are "notched" down
from the VR. In Spain, preference shares are "notched" down five times to
reflect loss severity and a higher risk on non-performance given the
non-cumulative nature of coupons and that coupon deferral is triggered upon
making a loss. Subordinated debt with no coupon flexibility is "notched" once
from the VR.
Burden sharing is increasingly common in recapitalisations of this type, but it
has previously mainly affected institutional clients. This time it is likely to
hit some of the banks' retail customers, who were sold these instruments as a
way to make better returns than through a deposit account. Forcing losses on
retail investors may have repercussions for the Spanish banks at a later stage
both by damaging their reputation and from the potential for litigation over
mis-selling, but the scale of this risk is currently hard to judge. The sale of
subordinated debt and preference shares through banks' branch networks has been
common practice in Spain for some time.
We expect to comment further in the next couple of weeks on the MOU and its
implications for Fitch-rated Spanish banks, including any potential impact from
the creation of an external asset management company for impaired assets.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)